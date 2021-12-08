Moro is the second most rejected; 61% say they know him and do not vote for him – 12/08/2021

One of the challenges that candidates face is overcoming rejection. Quaest makes an interesting measurement because it crosses the electorate’s knowledge of the candidate with rejection — given that often part of the electoral hostility to a candidate is due to the fact that the latter is unknown to a large majority.

Thus, there is a red light that this survey detects is the “know and would not vote”. Two other categories are also revealing: “knows and would vote”, which points to a consolidation of choice, and “knows and could vote”, which makes up, with the previous index, the potential of a candidate.

In October, 65% said they knew Jair Bolsonaro and did not vote for him. The number fluctuated to 67% last month and is now 64%. Two months ago, they claimed to meet the president and vote for him 20%, and another 11% said they could do so, with a potential of 31%. Only 2% didn’t know it’s him. In November, these numbers fluctuated, respectively, to 18% and 12%. And, this month, they were at 17% and 15%.

Sergio Moro remains the second most rejected name: 61% say they know him and do not vote for him, same number as in November; in October, it was 59%. Claim to know who Moro is and vote 6%; another 19% say they could. In November, these rates were 5% and 19%; in October, 6% and 20%. Moro’s voting potential, therefore, has not changed. Nor the rejection. Only 13% claim not to know him.

Rejection of João Doria is also high: 59% say they know him and do not vote for him. Last month, it was 58%; in October, 61%. 2% know and vote for the toucan, and 13% could make that choice. In previous months, respectively, 2% and 15% (November) and 3% and 14% (October). They say, however, that they do not know the governor of São Paulo 24%.

Rejection of Ciro Gomes is also high: they know and do not vote 55% — before, 53% and 56%. Today, they know and vote 4%, and 22% could do so. In November, the numbers were identical. In October, respectively, 5% and 25%. There is a possibility that the voting potential is declining. They claim not to know the former governor of Ceará 18%.

Of the well-known candidates — only 1% say they do not know who they are — Lula is the least rejected. They say they don’t vote for him knowing who he is 43%. In November, they were 39%, and in October, the same 43%. They know who Lula is and declare that they vote for him 36% — by far, the highest rate. To give you an idea, in this regard, the second place is Bolsonaro, with 17%. Another 19% say they could vote: the voting potential is 55%.

Those who later entered the electoral race are still unknown to the vast majority. Declared not knowing who Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) is 57% of respondents. 36% know and don’t vote. 1% of the ears know and vote, and 5% could make that choice. They don’t know Luiz Felipe D’Ávila, from Novo, 74% of the listeners. They know who it is, they don’t vote 21%. They could vote 3%.

Yeah… Some have to make an effort so that the electorate gets to know them better. Others hope that the living will forget their work when entering a number on the urn.