Motorola Announces Moto G31 and Moto G200 5G Pricing in Brazil | Cell phone

Motorola renews the Moto G line in Brazil with the arrival of the Moto G31 (BRL 1,999) and Moto G200 5G (BRL 4,999) cell phones this Tuesday (7). The two models entered the catalog of the official online store and other retailers. They run Android 11 and will receive Android 12 as well as security packages for two years, according to product manager Thiago Masuchette.

The manufacturer confirmed that the Moto G71 5G should arrive in the country by the end of the month, but did not give details about the exact date and suggested price.

🔎 Motorola could surpass Xiaomi to launch first 200 MP cell phone

2 out of 5 Moto G31 is one of Motorola’s launches — Photo: Playback/ Motorola Moto G31 is one of Motorola’s launches — Photo: Playback/ Motorola

The recently launched Moto G31 is offered in the Brazilian market in blue and graphite colors, always with 4 GB RAM memory and 128 GB storage. The company itself classifies it as an intermediate smartphone, with a 6.4-inch OLED screen and Full HD+ resolution.

3 out of 5 Moto G31 features triple camera but no 5G connection — Photo: Playback/ Motorola Moto G31 comes with triple camera but no 5G connection — Photo: Playback/ Motorola

Its data sheet mentions a 5,000 mAh battery and a triple camera with a sensor of up to 50 MP. On the other hand, it lacks 5G, the fifth-generation mobile internet access that has become popular mainly among consumers who want to be prepared for the future of telephony. Mascuchette argues that the product is suitable “for those who believe that 5G is not essential at the moment”.

Moto G31 technical sheet

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Display Panel: OLED

Main camera: triple (50, 8, 2 MP)

Front camera: 13 MP

System: Android 11

Processor: Helio G85

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1TB

Battery capacity: 5,000 mAh

Dual SIM: Dual SIM

Weight: 180 grams

Colors: blue and graphite

Release: December 2021 (Brazil)

Launch price: BRL 1,999

The Moto G100 was announced in March of this year. Nine months later, the manufacturer begins sales of the Moto G200 5G, which stands out for the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor. Some cores go up to 3.0 GHz.

4 out of 5 Moto G200 brings camera up to 108 MP — Photo: Playback/ Motorola Moto G200 brings camera up to 108 MP — Photo: Playback / Motorola

The company says that the chip allows better enjoyment of games due to a touch response 20% better than on the Snapdragon 850.

When looking at the rear of the product, the novelty is the matte satin finish. “We want to reconcile technological resources with beauty”, defends Masuchette. On the front surface is the 6.8-inch screen compatible with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

5 of 5 Moto G200 Triple Camera Detail — Photo: Playback/ Motorola Moto G200 Triple Camera Detail — Photo: Playback/ Motorola

The smartphone’s datasheet brings some common features to the premium category, such as Wi-Fi 6E, 256 GB storage and compatibility with “all 5G bands”, as disclosed by the manufacturer. It is sold in blue and green colors.

Moto G200 5G technical sheet