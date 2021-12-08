MPF recognizes statute of limitations in accusations against Lula and asks for the case of the Guarujá triplex to be closed

BRASILIA – The Federal District Attorney’s Office recognized the statute of limitations and asked that the charges against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva be dismissed in the Guarujá (SP) triplex case. Thus, the case must be filed by the Federal Court of the Federal District. Lula benefited from his age, since, as he is over 70 years old, the period for prescription falls by half.

This was one of the Lava-Jato processes that were removed from the Federal Court of Curitiba and transferred to the Federal Court of Brasília. In Curitiba, Lula was convicted by former judge Sergio Moro and, ANafter the sentence was confirmed by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), he was arrested.

This year, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) understood this and other processes were not related to deviations at Petrobras, the focus of Lava-Jato, and determined that they would be analyzed by the Federal Court of Brasília. With that, the convictions were overturned and the process was restarted.

“In this context, regarding the attributions related to the payment of renovation, concealment and concealment of the ownership of apartment 164-A, triplex, and of the beneficiary of the reforms carried out, the occurrence of the extinction of the punishment by the prescription of the State punitive claim in relation to the septuagenarians were investigated, namely Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (born on 10/06/1945), José Adelmário Pinheiro Filho (born on 09/29/1951) and Agenor Franklin Magalhães Medeiros (born on 06/08/1948)”, he says excerpt from the document signed by the Federal Attorney, Márcia Brandão Zollinger, also citing executives from the OAS contractor.

Although the STF has annulled the convictions, the Federal Attorney for the Federal District assessed that the penalties previously imposed by the Fifth Panel of the STJ, which analyzed a defense appeal, “should be used as a parameter for calculating the prescription”, since “a possible new sentence could not exceed the amount of the sentence fixed and final and unappealable for the prosecution”. Based on this, he made a calculation and came to the conclusion that there was a prescription.

In a statement, lawyers Cristiano Zanin and Valeska Teixeira Martins, who defend Lula, commented: “The filing request presented by the MPF should put an end to a case that was artificially constructed based on the collusion of former judge Sérgio Moro and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol to arrest former President Lula, remove him from the 2018 elections and to unduly attack his reputation, as we have always maintained.”

Historic

In July 2017, when he was still the judge of Lava-Jato, Moro sentenced Lula to nine years and six months for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. In January 2018, the TRF-4, which is part of the second instance and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, increased the sentence to 12 years and one month. As at the time, the rule was to allow imprisonment after conviction in second instance, this paved the way for Lula to be arrested in April 2018.

In April 2019, the Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice upheld the conviction, but reduced the sentence to eight years, ten months and 20 days. In November 2019, Lula was released because, in another trial, the STF decided that the arrest would only be possible after the final decision, that is, when there was no longer any possibility of appealing the conviction.

This year, Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the Car Wash at the STF, determined that the processes that were in Curitiba should be sent to Brasília, nullifying the convictions and making Lula get rid of the Clean Record Law, thus opening the way for he’s a candidate next year. Fachin had allowed the new judge in the case to validate Moro’s decisions, but later the STF ruled the nullity of all the former magistrate’s acts, further delaying the process.

“Thus, in compliance with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, the evidence collected cannot be used, as the nullity imposed reaches the pre-procedural acts. It is not possible, therefore, to merely ratify the complaint”, wrote the prosecutor in the document acknowledging the prescription and requesting the filing.