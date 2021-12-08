MT may have the earliest soybean harvest in history in the 2021/22 harvest,…

The area sown with soybeans in the 2021/22 harvest in Mato Grosso, the largest oilseed producing state in Brazil, was revised upwards in the latest bulletin by Imea (Instituto Mato-Grossense de Economia Agropecuária). There are 10.86 million hectares that could result in 38.14 million tons of soy, the biggest harvest in the institution’s historical series. The estimated average yield for this season is 58.56 bags per hectare, 1.91% higher than in the 2020/21 season.

The expected increase in the yield of oilseeds in the state reflects the producer’s investments in technology and the adoption of good agricultural practices. At the same time, the good weather conditions favored the good pace of fieldwork, which could result in the most advanced harvest in history.

“Despite the occasional reports of pests and diseases that occurred due to lack of light and excessive humidity in some regions, soy crops have established a promising quality standard, expressing their technological potential”, say the specialists at the Imea.

And not only the soybean area was revised, but also the corn second crop. The updated number is 6.23 million hectares and presents an increase of 0.20% compared to the previous projection.

PARANÁ

In Paraná, the second largest producer in the country, soybean planting has been completed in 99% of the area, according to the latest report by Deral (Department of Rural Economy of Paraná). The publication also indicates that 2% of the crops are germinating, 71% in the vegetative stage, 24% flowering and 3% jpa in the pod filling process.

In this scenario, 91% of the fields cultivated with the oilseed are in good condition, 8% in regular condition and 1% in bad condition. And despite the good numbers, there is concern now that some regions are under water stress.

The rains in the state, in November, were below average, mainly in the west and northwest regions, and temperatures registered a considerable rise.

Forecasts indicate an improvement in weather conditions and the arrival of more consistent rains in southern Brazil only after December 12th. The next few days will still have the largest volumes concentrated in the Center-North of Brazil.

Source: Inmet

BRAZILIAN CROP

The latest figures from the Pátria Agronegócios estimate the area planted with soybeans throughout Brazil could reach 41.01 million hectares, 7.1% larger than the area of ​​the 2020/21 crop. The consultancy also revised its estimate from the previous one by 0.4%.

“Following the methodology of crop surveys of Pátria Agronegócios, with more than 90% sown of soybean and corn from the summer crop in Brazil, it is already possible to have a more accurate and realistic view of productivity expectations”, explains the director of the Pátria , Matheus Pereira.

Thus, the company also projects a soybean harvest of 145.64 million tons – 6.5% greater than the previous one -, with an average productivity of 59.18 bags per hectare (3551 kg/ha).