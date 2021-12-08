Multishow Award announces cancellation of Anitta’s performance

Bad news for fans of Anitta who expected to see her on the stage of the Multishow Award tomorrow (08). This Tuesday (07) night, the network announced the cancellation of its performance by “schedule mismatch“. “It’s a shame we don’t have your energy this year, but there will be no shortage of issues for us to have fun together with the mighty“says the statement.

Unfortunately, Anitta will no longer be able to perform at the Multishow Awards due to schedule incompatibility. It’s a shame we don’t have your energy this year, but there will be no shortage of issues to have fun together with the mighty! ✨ — Multishow (@multishow) December 7, 2021

Wanted by POPline Portal, the singer’s staff did not talk about the cancellation until the publication of this article. Currently, the artist is in the United States, in the city of Los Angeles, on work.

Anitta makes a mystery about alleged collaboration with Mariah Carey

Anitta has as its biggest inspirational diva Mariah Carey and don’t hide it. So can you imagine collaborating with her? That possibility was raised during a backstage interview at the KIIS FM Jingle Ball event, which took place in Los Angeles last weekend.

O entertainment tonight interviewed Anitta and asked: “And now that you’re working on songs in English, have you thought about asking Mariah to collaborate with you?“The singer was a mystery… She didn’t confirm or deny it. In fact, she made a mysterious face!

“Of course, who knows what might happen…“, let go Anitta, laughing. “But have you already invited?“questioned the reporter. She just said a “I do not know“. Will it go there?

[LEGENDADO] Anitta chatting about a possible feat between her and Mariah Carey 👀 pic.twitter.com/29o571rY6S — tainan (@iamtainan) December 6, 2021

Work with Mariah Carey it would be awesome since she’s his biggest inspiration. However, partnerships with great international artists are already common for Anitta. After all, she recorded with none other than Madonna! Among other big names are J Balvin, Card B, Rita now, between others.