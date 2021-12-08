Multishow Award will pay homage to Marília Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo this Wednesday | Song

The Multishow 2021 Award takes place this Wednesday (8), with Iza and Tatá Werneck as presenters, from 22:30.
The night promises to be emotional with posthumous tributes to Paulo Gustavo and Marília Mendonça. The comedian has presented the awards several times and died from Covid-19, aged 42, in May.
The countrywoman was elected singer of the year, a category that competed alongside Iza, Ivete Sangalo, Luísa Sonza and Anitta, after the plane crash that caused the death of Marília at 26, in November.
Cássia Eller will also be honored in the award, since it has been 20 years without the singer in 2021. The artist will be celebrated with the song “Mãe”, sung by her son Chico Chico, in addition to a number made by Nando Reis, a great musical partner by Cássia, and Lan Lanh, percussionist in the singer’s band.
Paulo Gustavo and Marília Mendonça will be honored at the Multishow 2021 Award — Photo: Disclosure
Ivete and Carlinhos Brown, Barões da Pisadinha, Emicida, Juliette, Duda Beat and Marina Sena are among the artists with confirmed performances. Luísa Sonza launches the song “Anaconda” straight from the event’s stage.
One of the highlights of the night will be the participation of Xuxa. She will deliver trophies to winners of some categories and will also participate in the pre-ceremony at 9:15 pm.
The classics “Crystal Moon” and “Rainbow” will be sung straight from the spaceship by the eternal Queen of the Shorts, alongside Majur.
Juliette, “BBB21” champion, will also have a performance at the awards and shared on Tuesday (7) a backstage photo with Xuxa.
Xuxa and Juliette at the Multishow 2021 Award rehearsals — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
See the list of nominees in the main categories:
- ‘Cherry Lipstick’ – Israel and Rodolfo
- ‘Girl From Rio – Anitta
- ‘Morena’ – Luan Santana
- ‘Calm’ – Marisa Monte
- ‘Ghetto – Iza
- ‘Attention’ – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza
- ‘Girl From Rio’ – Anitta
- ‘Turbo Mode’ – Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza
- ‘Morena’ – Luan Santana
- ‘Queen of the Favela’ – Ludmilla
- Dilsinho
- emicide
- Rust
- Gusttavo Lima
- Luan Santana
- Anitta
- Ivete Sangalo
- Iza
- Luisa Sonza
- Marília Mendonça
Try (revelation)
- João Gomes
- L7nnon
- Marina Sena
- Matheus Fernandes
- Joe Cowboy
- Gilsons
- Less is more
- lake
- The Barons of Pisadinha
- naughty smile
- Anitta
- Gusttavo Lima
- Ivete Sangalo
- Luisa Sonza
- Pablo Vittar
- ‘Baby Me Atende’ – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho
- ‘Cherry Lipstick’ – Israel & Rodolfo
- ‘Lea de Wave’ – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman
- ‘My Piece of Sin’ – João Gomes
- ‘Gin Type’ – Kevin O Chris
- Ana Vitoria
- Henrique & Juliano
- Israel & Rodolff
- Jorge & Matthew
- Ze Neto & Cristiano
- jadsa
- João Gomes
- Marina Sena
- ‘Crash’ – Juçara Marçal
- ‘Touch me’ – Marina Sena
- ‘Lay’s Dream’ – Tuyo part. Luccas Carlos
- ‘First Time’ – Marina Sena
- ‘Delta Estácio Blues’ – Juçara Marçal
- ‘Glass Eye’ – Jadsa