Murilo Huff talks about ‘not getting into a fight’ after Matheuzinho’s supposed indirection and talks about missing Marília Mendonça

Former boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff also spoke about Matheuzinho’s supposed indirection, the last affair of the Queen of Suffering. The singer made it clear that he did not want to feed hatred and controversy.

“Class, let’s not get into fights please… It’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows all things,” Murilo said on Twitter.

Matheuzinho had a print attributed to him in which he appeared allegedly criticizing Murilo with the phrase. “The widower is already on the spree”, would have criticized a fan, who had the artist’s reply: “The other one who says you are a widower is that you have to send a message. You are on the spree too”. Later, the singer said it was “fake news”.

Image of the message exchange attributed to Matheuzinho who went viral on the networks Photo: Reproduction

Later, Murilo Huff vented to fans about how much he misses his ex and friends who left in an air tragedy in early November.

“I’m fine! It’s just a vent: there are times when I miss you a lot… Marilia, Henrique and Boy, you’re sorely missed! It’s very strange to know that we won’t see each other again. Not here, not now. I’m making an effort to be strong and be the best for whoever stayed. But sometimes it’s difficult,” he said.

Matheuzinho and Murilo Huff Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Marília and Matheuzinho Photo: Reproduction/Instagram