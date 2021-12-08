Name of Jorge Jesus circulates as an option in two Flamengo rivals

Credit: Disclosure – Benfica

With an undefined future for 2022, as he could be fired from Benfica, Jorge Jesus entered Flamengo’s crosshairs, seen as the coach’s priority. For being a coach with great prestige, the ‘Mister’ also started to be speculated in two other giants in Brazil. According to journalist Sidney Garambone’s blog on “GE”, Palmeiras and Corinthians they also started to consider an onslaught by the professional.

On the Verdão side, Jorge Jesus started to be talked about backstage due to the possible departure of Abel Ferreira. As the Portuguese indicated he was exhausted with the pressure of being on Brazilian soil, a replacement began to be debated internally. In addition, rumors circulated so that the current coach could not take too long to respond about the renewal and also show Flamengo, in the form of provocation, that a dispute could occur for the hiring.

Meanwhile, at Corinthians, intermediaries consulted managers about the chances of an onslaught by Jorge Jesus. Due to the fact that Sylvinho is under pressure, a possible dismissal would make Timão look for a more experienced technician capable of working with big stars. However, so far, there has been no progress, but the situation can still change.

SURVEYS ARE SEEN WITH GOOD EYES

Criticized in Portugal, Jorge Jesus would see the interest of big clubs in Brazil as a way to show his value. If, in fact, he is fired, a return to the country should be analyzed, as he gained star status at Flamengo and appreciated during his time at the club.

“Am I satisfied to be cherished by the fans of a club? I just didn’t stay if I was insensitive. It was images that touched me. I don’t know my future, my contract ends at the end of the season and my bag is always packed. A coach lives on results. Right now, Benfica is my home, I came to Portugal with a clear goal.”, said at a press conference.

Despite the rumors, Jorge Jesus wants to end his cycle at Benfica. Because of this, qualifying for the Champions knockout will be crucial for a permanence in 2022 and, it seems, Flamengo and other teams in Brazil are severely aware of the situation.

