Natal, absent and with interim coach, wins at the Worlds – Web Vôlei

Funvic/Natal achieved an incredible comeback at the opening of the Men’s Club World Championship, in Betim (MG), this Tuesday. After losing 2-0, he reacted against the UPCN to close at 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 15-12.

The result practically guarantees the Potiguar team in the semifinals, as the Argentines will now have to beat the mighty Civitanova, from Italy, current world champion (check the competition table).

One can even call the result against UPCN surprising. Natal had the interim João Marcondes as coach, while Javier Weber, commander until the last weekend, watched the gymnasium game. He negotiates the contract termination with the project. The Argentinian’s replacement joined the group on the eve of the premiere only.

To make matters worse, the Potiguar team did not register the Cuban striker Elian, one of the highlights of the season, due to the high costs, approximately R$ 36 thousand. With the injury of fellow pointer André Ludegards, the option was to cast Vitor Yudi at the end, alongside Fábio. Yudi ended up being Pan-American champion with the under-23 team, but playing as a libero.

At the bank, few options. Felipe Roque, who was in uniform, even took part in the warm-up, but is not yet authorized to jump. The opposite recovers from knee surgery. Among the other five options, two were setters: Mossa and Galo.

A completely atypical scenario for a confrontation that was practically worth a spot in the semi. The UPCN, even weakened compared to recent seasons, did not even need to make a brilliant match. In the first set, Brazilian attacks errors were decisive for the Argentineans to open 1-0. In the second, Natal saw the block improve and came to stay ahead until the 11th point. But the offensive performance dropped again and João made several changes: Felipe Brito in the middle, Krauchuk in the tip. The reaction took place until the tie at 21-11, but a new triumph for the Argentines happened, pushed in part by the opposite Igor Guillen, a Brazilian who built a large part of his career abroad (Bahrain, Indonesia, UAE, Lebanon, Libya, among others ).

In all or nothing, Natal had an advantage at the beginning and was opening ahead, benefiting from a UPCN that seemed to suffer with the “syndrome of the third set”. Also merits for the blockade, the best foundation for the Natal team in the match.

The victory was good for the Brazilian team, which started the fourth set putting pressure on the Argentine pass line. The difference was six points. The UPCN, with some blocks, was cutting the disadvantage. But with Yudi almost unstoppable in the network input and more game volume, Natal forced the tie-break.

In the fifth set, veteran setter Brajkovic demanded more vibration and attitude from his teammates. Coach Fabian Armoa, in turn, left Igor Guillen for Cáceres. The score was balanced until the American Patrick Gasman turned into a wall in the middle of the net, making Natal open a comfortable advantage until sacrament the comeback. A twist to be celebrated.

As soon as the last point happened, the whole team went to embrace Weber, who saw the game from the stands.

By Daniel Bortoletto, in Betim