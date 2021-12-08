Natal: malls are already full, but few people buy. Commerce expects 5% drop in sales

RIO – After a frustrating Black Friday, with sales below expectations, the first weekend of December had street stores and shopping mall corridors full. But the movement has not yet translated into sales. Inflation and higher interest rates scare consumers, which should lead the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) to revise the projection for a retraction of up to 5% in sales at Christmas, compared to a 3.8% increase, estimated in September.

– After Black Friday, there was a 3% increase in sales compared to before the pandemic. This would be great news for Christmas, were it not for other consumption conditions that throw expectations into the negative — explains Fabio Bentes, senior economist at CNC .





In high street retail, which represents 77% of retail sales, inflation has been heavy even when sales are high. In the Sahara, open-air retail in downtown Rio, sales surpassed the level of 2019. The balance leads the president of the commercial hub, Eduardo Blumberg, to expect a better December than two years ago.

— We expect higher sales (than 2019), but it is made up of a mix of greater movement in stores, which depend on the resumption of in-person activities in the Center, and the increase in the price of products — he says.

The turn of the debit and billet

Blumberg recognizes, however, that most retailers face difficulties in passing on prices. And he states that the contribution of the 13th to the sales of the trade should only arrive in the second installment, paid in December. Impulse purchases, he says, already have a new face, with debit or bank payment slips, to escape high interest rates and default.





The sales of 25 de Março, in São Paulo, had a 10% drop in sales last weekend, when compared to 2020. According to the spokesperson for the União dos Lojistas de Rua da 25 de Março, Marcelo Semaan, inflation reduces sales flow and erodes purchasing power:

“Inflation is a concern because we’re not used to it anymore. There is a problem with stopped stock, higher interest rates, new replacements with much higher prices. It also reflects on the consumer’s purchasing power. We are not prepared for double-digit inflation.

According to the institutional director of the Brazilian Association of Shopping Shop Owners, Luiz Augusto Ildefonso, Brazilians are more cautious due to high prices and spend more time looking for promotions. Even so, he predicts that 123 million people will move BRL 68 billion at Christmas:

— We have a very strong pent-up demand, which can be satisfied now during the Christmas period, making these numbers (invoicing) possibly surpass the same period in 2019.

At Park Jacarepaguá, Multiplan’s development inaugurated in November in the West Zone of Rio, the month of December started with great movement and the search for special Christmas promotions.

— We saw that the numbers were again very positive, mainly because it is the turn of the month. And the tendency is for them to be stronger than the last ones — says the mall’s superintendent, Paulo Bittencourt.

Optimism is also part of the expectations of the Aliansce Sonae group, which manages shopping centers in 12 Brazilian states. The Institutional Relations director, Daniella Guanabara, says that the group’s projects are already registering a turnover higher than the third quarter of 2021, and surpassing 2019. The model of online purchase and in-store pickup can also boost sales, says Daniella.

More optimistic shopkeepers

Despite the disadvantageous scenario for retail, store owners have shown good performance in the first five days of December. The owner of the Havaianas store at Shopping Jardim Sul, in São Paulo, says that sales for the period are 8% above the 2020 level, and is above the pre-pandemic volume in 2019:

— In the first five days, we sold more than the year 2019. If the sample is maintained throughout the month, we will have a very good Christmas.

In an optimistic tone, the Director of Operations at brMalls, Vicente Avellar, sees better results in stores in segments with repressed demand, such as clothing and footwear.