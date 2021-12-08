Netflix: Platform confirms 22 movie and series releases this week

Not sure which movie or series to watch on Netflix? So here’s a list of this week’s releases on the most popular streaming platform. The news bets on the end of the year period to attract the public’s attention and take advantage of the days off.

This week’s releases on Netflix:

– Monday (6/12)

David and the Christmas Elves

Tired of working, an elf escapes to the real world to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a new friend.

The Optics of Cinema

In this collection of visual essays, film lovers examine movie moments that left them emotional and perplexed and changed their lives forever.

Tuesday (7/12)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dondocas maddened. Cats funerals. Casual sex in times of isolation. Nicole Byer steps down the classy level in her first Netflix comedy special.

Go, dog, go!

Tag, a skillful and creative puppy, lives after adventures with Scoochi, his best friend. They like to solve problems and help the citizens of Dogland.

The Rescue: The Day of Redemption

The wife of a decorated US Army Marine is kidnapped by terrorists, and he embarks on a risky mission to save her before it’s too late.

The World of Centaurs (series)

On a quest to find her faithful knight, a fearless mare travels through a fantastical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

Check out the summary of Netflix releases until Saturday (11):

Wednesday (8/12)

Titans – Season 3 (Original Series)

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (original stand-up)

Thursday (9/12)

É O LOVE: Camargo Family – 1st season (original reality show)

The Boy of Asakusa (original film)

Shaman King – new episodes (original anime)

Friday (12/10)

Unforgivable (original film)

Two (original movie)

Com Amor, Anonymous (original film)

Next stop: Home Sweet Home (original children’s)

Forest of Fear – Season 1 (original series)

More than Too Much for Me (original film)

Early twenties: In Austin (original reality show)

The Saturday Show – Season 1 (Original Series)

How to End Christmas – Season 2 (Original Series)

Saturday (11/12)

Inspector Koo Kyung Yi (original series)

Road Trip on Two Wheels: Korea – Season 1 (Original Reality Show)