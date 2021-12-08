Netflix reboot series gets official trailer

Classes are coming back!

The new generation of Rebel is coming up on Netflix. The series, which works as a reboot and continuation from Televisa’s classic soap opera, has just gained an official trailer, after a clip and a teaser have been released earlier.

Check out the trailer below:

In the series we will see a new generation of students from Elite Way School, the same school we know in the original work. The official synopsis of the series talks about the characters and even a secret society:

As a secret society that has apparently disappeared for 18 years returns to disrupt the new students’ musical dreams and ambitions, they will try to find the best among the best to form their own bands. One of these bands includes egocentric Luka Colucci, famous pop star Jana Cohen, talented songwriter Esteban, confident drummer Andi, friendly rapper Dixon, and cheerful but naive MJ – along with the other bands, they will be judged by Sebastián Langarica and Emilia, two of the school’s most distinguished students.

The cast of the new series has Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and the Brazilian Giovanna Grigio. Production is commanded by Woo Films and for propagate, being based on the story of Cris Morena Group and Dori Media Group, plot that was adapted by Televisa into the successful soap opera.

Rebel premieres January 5, 2022 on Netflix.

