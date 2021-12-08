New Brazilian manufacturer, Desaer presents 40-passenger plane

A startup manufacturer based in São José dos Campos (SP), Desenvolvimento Aeronáutico (Desaer) presented the new ATL-300 model this Tuesday (7) at the 6th edition of the BID Brasil Exhibition, a fair for military items in Brasília (DF) , twin-engine turboprop aircraft with capacity for 40 passengers or four tons of cargo.

The ATL-300 is the second project announced by Desaer. The company started activities in 2017 with the development of the ATL-100, a utility turboprop for civil and military use for 19 occupants that should debut on the market in mid-2026.

“The ATL-300 complements the capabilities of the ATL-100. It is a more advanced aircraft, with a pressurized cabin and retractable landing gear. In common are two high-wing and highly versatile aircraft proposed for civil or military use. They are ideal planes to operate on semi-prepared runways and at airports with little structure”, said Evandro Fileno, CEO and one of the founders of Desaer, in an interview with CNN Brasil Business.

“The configuration of the ATL-300 is based on the needs of some airlines and armed forces. We have already talked to Brazilian and US companies and the acceptance was very good.

The small aviation sector is growing, but at the same time, it is an area lacking in innovations”, said Fileno, adding that the ATL-300 will compete in the same category as the ATR 42, the Italian-French turboprop that leads the segment of regional aircraft with 40 seats. “Market studies show that 1,800 new aircraft in this category will be needed over the next 20 years.”

According to Desaer, the ATL-300 is designed to fly at a maximum altitude of 31,000 feet (9,448 meters) at a cruise speed of around 520 km/h. The flight range is estimated at 2600 km.

“The first flight of the ATL-300 is expected to take place in 2026. Operational certification and commercial launch are scheduled for 2027”, said the CEO of Desaer, who also anticipated the value of the new plane. “The ATL-300 is valued at US$21 million (R$119,487 million at the current price).”

Factory in Araxá (MG)

Now based in the aeronautical hub of São José dos Campos, Embraer’s hometown, Desaer will soon have a new home.

Last year, the company announced the choice of Araxá, in the interior of Minas Gerais, to house its factory, where the ATL-100 and ATL-300 models will be produced. According to Fileno, the plant at Romeu Zema airport will also have administrative and engineering offices. The construction of the new headquarters is budgeted at US$ 70 million (R$ 398.2 million).

“Construction of the factory in Araxá will start in 2022. Both the ATL-100 and the ATL-300 will be produced at an initial rate of four aircraft per month”, foresees the CEO of Desaer.