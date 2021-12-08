New coach in sight, reformulation, striker hiring, Gabigol criticized and more: Flamengo’s latest

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Defeated by Santos last Monday night (6), Flamengo gave their main players time off and should face Atlético-GO next Thursday with a formation full of base boys, thus anticipating the rest of the main group. While the clash doesn’t come, check out everything that’s most important in the Gávea team in the last few hours.

Eduardo Coudet could be Flamengo’s new coach; another argentine also joins the list

Although it treats a return of Jorge Jesus as a priority, Flamengo sees other possibilities in the ball market for its technical command. After Jorge Sampaoli rejected the chances of returning to Brazilian football, the name of Eduardo Coudet started to be cited as one of the possible targets of the red-black carioca to replace Renato Gaúcho. The information was given by SuperEsportes. In addition to him, another Argentine is on the list of rumors: Sebastián Beccacece, from Defensa y Justicia.

Flamengo awaits definition from Jorge Jesus, but another coach gains strength internally

While waiting for Jesus, Flamengo already has a strong name behind the scenes to take over the team, it is Carlos Carvalhal. According to information from UOL Esporte, Braga’s coach is seen with good eyes at Gávea. The professional, even, has already been quoted in the red-black carioca when “Mister” left the team. However, on that occasion, the negotiations did not advance.

Journalist asks for a reformulation at Flamengo and indicates the departure of three players: ‘They rule inside the club’

On the program “F90”, on ESPN Brasil this Tuesday (7), journalist Fábio Sormani spoke about the need to exchange some pieces, and shot against the trio “Geração 85”, formed by Diego Alves, Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís , athletes who had recently renewed ties, with maturities postponed until the end of the next season.

“I’ve been saying this for a while (recast). There are three players. They rule the club. Diego Alves, Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís”, shot Sormani.

Mercado da Bola: Flamengo negotiates the hiring of Angola’s national team striker

According to information from the “Flazoeiro” channel, Angolan striker Zine Salvador, aged 19, awakens Flamengo’s interest and can paint as a reinforcement for next season. The red-black carioca tries to make it possible, together with 1º de Agosto, the team that holds the young man’s rights, to hire him on loan. Despite already playing professionally, the athlete would come to be at the base of Fla, and depending on the football presented, he has good chances of being raised to the main group.

Mauro Cezar points out ‘problem’ that Flamengo’s new coach will face

For Mauro Cezar Pereira, regardless of who is the new coach of Flamengo, he will have to start a work almost from “scratch zero”.

“What was there was destroyed, the new coach will start everything down there, almost from scratch, because the coach’s passing and now these last games with the assistant show a completely unstructured and disorganized team, so I think it’s unfair to talk about the players” , said the journalist on live UOL News Esporte.

Maracanã will have hybrid grass for 2022, and the stadium will be released at the end of March

Flamengo will have to provisionally find a new home for the start of next season. A large stage of world football, Maracanã will undergo maintenance on its lawn, which from March onwards should have a hybrid “carpet”, with a mixture of natural and synthetic grass. By all indications, the stadium should be released from the Carioca semis.

David Luiz gives a strong statement after boos from Flamengo fans

After the negative result against Santos, defender David Luiz made strong declarations on the way out, demanding a more energetic posture from the team next season so that the goals are achieved.

“It’s up to us to recognize that in soccer you have to be brave, you have to have willpower every day, you have to know that to represent a great club you have to be working at the limit every day and this group needs to mature, this group it needs to grow and these are the lessons for next year”, highlighted the Flamengo defender.

Palmeiras: Deyverson gets angry and criticizes Flamengo’s Gabigol: “Respect the opponent”

Participating in the program “Arena SBT” last Monday (6), forward Deyverson, from Palmeiras, criticized the number 9 Gabigol because of a gesture by the red-black team in the Libertadores final.

“Gabigol knows he is a great player, he scores a lot. We cannot be hypocritical and say no. I have nothing against him. I only witnessed one thing he did. He took off his shirt to celebrate with the Flamengo fans and when he returned, he made that gesture to the Palmeiras fans. He has to respect the opponent’s fans”, said the Palmeiras forward.

