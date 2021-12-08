New STF minister should attend Malafaia cult in Rio this Thursday

RIO — The new STF minister André Mendonça may be among the faithful at the cult held at the headquarters of the Assembly of God Vitoria em Cristo, in Rio, next Thursday. The Assembly of God Victory in Christ is the church of Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the main supporters of the “terribly evangelical” minister appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Malafaia invited the minister, but according to his advisors, he had not yet confirmed his presence, but would be inclined to accept.

Before the vote in the Senate to nominate Mendonça, Malafaia even posted a threat to senator Davi Alcolumbre on Twitter, who took more than three months to organize the hearing. The pastor posted that Alcolumbre’s actions will be answered by evangelicals in the next election.

Mendonça was judged by the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), last week, and approved by the plenary with 47 votes, the tightest scoreboard for the approval of a minister of the Court among all current members of the Supreme.The inauguration of the new minister is scheduled for December 16, the day before the end of the year in the Judiciary.

The new STF minister will be the rapporteur of 992 cases that were in the office of Marco Aurélio Mello, minister who retired in July. Among other cases, the new minister will be responsible for two inquiries that target the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira.