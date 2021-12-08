New VW Amarok 2023 gets more images and will live with the old

Ford has already officially unveiled the new generation of Ranger, so it is the right time for Volkswagen to start the campaign to promote the new Amarok – the two pickup trucks will share a platform and, according to rumors, even some engines. The German manufacturer shows new images of its medium pickup, and still reveals something important for Brazil: the previous generation will continue in production in Argentina to supply all of South America.

In the announcement made this Wednesday morning (8), Volkswagen made it clear that it will make the new generation of Amarok in South Africa, using the same factory where Ford assembles Ranger for the European market. The presentation will take place in 2022 and will start to be sold in Europe in the second half of next year. He also said that “this premium pickup truck was manufactured in Hannover (Germany) and will continue to be manufactured in Pacheco (Argentina)”, confirming rumors that the Argentine assembly line would continue to make the 1st generation of the medium pickup.

All released images only show sketches of how the new Amarok will be, but it’s enough to notice many details. The exterior image has the pickup truck passing through a stretch of water, hiding the bumper and part of the grille. Still, we can note that the front has already been updated from the first sketch revealed a while ago, using a grid reminiscent of the Taos, but without the lighting. The headlights are also more realistic in design, using an LED outline like DRL.

The interior design is what draws the most attention. Volkswagen made changes not to make it identical to the Ranger, like the different buttons for air conditioning, the different lines on the dashboard in front of the passenger seat and also on the door armrest – and, of course, they put the steering wheel used by all your current models. The only similarities with the Ford model are the vertical multimedia center and the shape of the air conditioning vents. The manufacturer had promised that Amarok would be more than “a Ranger with a changed logo”.

A sketch of what the cabin of the new VW Amarok should look like. The interior of the new Ford Ranger.

As the presentation will only take place in 2022, no details were released about the mechanics or even the size of the new Amarok. The information circulating behind the scenes talks about sharing the engines with Ranger, which means it would have the 2.0 turbodiesel, in versions with one or two turbos, and the 3.0 V6 turbodiesel, all developed by Ford. There are rumors of a possible sporty “Amarok R” with a gasoline V6, but none has been confirmed so far.

The production of the new Volkswagen Amarok in South Africa means that the chances of it arriving in Brazil are small due to taxes. The brand even considered doing it in Argentina, but a decision by the company’s division in the country led to the cancellation of the plans. Now that we know that the current Amarok will continue in production, the next generation could only land here if Volkswagen bets on importing the more expensive and equipped version (or even the Amarok R, if it becomes a reality).