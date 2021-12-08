‘Next Pandemic Could Be Much More Lethal,’ Covid Vaccine Maker Says | world and science

Getty Images Dame Sarah Gilbert argues that more funding is needed to prepare for a future pandemic

Future pandemics could be more lethal than the current covid crisis, warned one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said more funding is needed to prepare for a pandemic to prevent the advances made from being lost.

At the time, she also warned that vaccines could be less effective against the omicron variant. He added that people should be cautious until more is known about the matter.

“This won’t be the last time a virus threatens our lives and livelihoods. The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both,” the scientist said.

“We cannot allow a situation where we go through everything we’ve been through and then find out that the huge economic losses we’ve suffered mean that there’s still no funding for pandemic preparedness,” he said. “The advances we’ve made and the knowledge we’ve gained must not be lost.”

Talking about the omicron variant, she said the spike protein contained mutations known to increase the transmissibility of the virus.

“But there are additional changes that could mean that antibodies induced by vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective in preventing omicron infection,” he said. “Until we know more, we must be cautious and take steps to slow the spread of this new variant.”

However, Dame Sarah pointed out that reduced protection against infections and mild illness would not necessarily mean reduced protection against serious illness and death.

She also called for the rapid progress seen in the distribution of vaccines and drugs during the pandemic to become the norm.

Dame Sarah began developing a coronavirus vaccine in early 2020, when covid was first identified in China.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is now the most widely used worldwide, with doses shipped to over 170 countries.

The scientist’s speech was made in the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture. The event, named after the late presenter Richard Dimbleby, features influential speakers from academia, arts and business and the Royal Family.

Ômicron in Brazil

Getty Images After Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, omicron enters the WHO list of coronavirus variants of concern

The omicron has been found in about 40 countries so far — including Brazil.

First detected in South Africa in late November, this new version of the infectious agent has been catching the attention of experts due to the number and variety of genetic mutations.

As in other countries, the third dose — or booster dose — of the vaccine against covid-19 is being offered in Brazil.

In mid-November, the Ministry of Health announced that all Brazilians over 18 are able to take a third dose of the vaccine that protects against covid-19.

Until that time, the booster took place after six months and was only indicated for individuals over 60 years old, health professionals and immunosuppressed (people with problems in the immune system).

