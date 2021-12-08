Now in charge of Bahia, Guto Ferreira prepares for the seventh clash with Fortaleza in 2021 | bahia

When Bahia face Fortaleza this Thursday, for the last round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Guto Ferreira will face their opponent from Ceará for the seventh time in 2021. Guto and Leão do Pici have become ‘intimate enemies’ because of the period in which the coach was ahead of Ceará.

To the sadness of the fans of Bahia, the history of the confrontation weighs against the current coach of the Squadron. Guto won Fortaleza only once in these six clashes in 2021. In the other games he left the field with three draws and two defeats.

Guto Ferreira against Fortaleza in 2021 Nordestão – 03/20/2021 Ceará 0 x 0 Fortaleza Ceará – 05/15/2021 Ceará 0 x 2 Fortaleza Ceará – 05/23/2021 Fortaleza 0 x 0 Ceará Brazil Cup – 06/02/2021 Fortaleza 1 x 1 Ceará Brazil Cup – 06/10/2021 Ceará 0 x 3 Fortaleza Brasileirão – 08/01/2021 Ceará 3 x 1 Fortaleza

In addition to taking advantage of only 28% of the points played against Fortaleza, the current coach of Bahia still had to suffer an elimination in the historic meeting of the rivals for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Leão do Pici also got the better of the Ceará Championship decision, by being champion with a goalless draw.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda was Fortaleza’s coach in five of the six times Guto faced Tricolor in 2021. The Argentine coach won two clashes, drew twice, and lost only once.

The game that Guto got the better of was their most recent encounter, valid for the first round of the Brazilian Championship: Ceará 3 x 1 Fortaleza, at the beginning of August.

Less than 30 days later, ‘Gordiola’ was fired from Vozão. On the way out, he acknowledged that a comparison with coach hermano may have weighed on the decision.

– One thing we heard at times inside the club was that the Fortaleza squad didn’t care and Vojvoda arrived and did – Guto commented when leaving Ceará.

Bahia and Fortaleza face off this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). When the ball rolls at Arena Castelão, the team coached by Guto Ferreira will depend only on their own strengths to remain in the First Division.

A single win secures the Squadron out of the Z-4. In case it gets a tie with Leão do Pici, the salvation will go through a stumbling block by Juventude, who receive Corinthians at the same time. If they lose the game at Castelão, then it's going to be necessary to root for a defeat by Juventude, and also for a stumbling block by Grêmio against Atlético-MG, at Imortal's home.