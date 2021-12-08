Nubank will know today if it will become the most valuable bank in Latin America – Economy

O Nubank will become a publicly traded company, with shares traded both in New York how much in São Paulo. The size of this IPO will be revealed today, when the price of the shares will be set on the US market – trading starts the next day. The bank must have an valuation above R$ 230 billion, ahead of the Itaú Unibanco, the largest financial institution in the Latin America, which is currently worth R$216 billion on the local stock exchange. The post of leader of the region, therefore, must also pass to Nubank.

Founded in 2013 by the Colombian David Velez, by the brazilian Cristina Junqueira and by the american Edward Wible, the company won over the public with a speech of transparency. It gained momentum quickly and brought in several competitors, trying to gain market share with the same arguments of ease and flexibility in relation to the large banks.

However, arriving on the New York Stock Exchange’s floor was not an easy one. The offer was launched at one of the worst times of the year. To make the operation viable, the bank was forced to cut its price by 20% to avoid market volatility. The share price, initially estimated to be between US$10 and US$11, has dropped to US$8 to US$9. With that, the valuation in dollars is expected to be US$41 billion, or about R$230 billion , considering the exchange rate at R$ 5.60.

In addition to cutting the price, Nubank sewed with ten foreign funds, including the Sequoia Capital, an investment intention of US$ 1.3 billion, almost half of the total of the IPO, which is expected to be just under US$ 3 billion. Despite the lowering of expectations, the IPO is seen as proof that Nubank can, indeed, annoy the “banks”.

Vélez is the main shareholder of fintech and will retain its control after the offer. According to the prospectus, the executive will have about 75% of the voting power of the purple card bank. In relation to the total capital, Vélez owns 23%, while Wible and Cristina have, respectively, 2.11% and 2.94%.

towards profit

Partner at Spiralem consultancy and specialist in the technology sector, Bruno Diniz points out that one of Nubank’s bets to gain profitability is in its brokerage, assembled from the acquisition of Easynvest.

The bank will allow part of its customers to buy a total of R$200 million in share receipts (BDRs) on B3. The strategy, according to experts, is worth both as a marketing ploy related to the inclusion of small investors and as a bridge to embody the NuInvest.

In addition to the investment strategy, Diniz says that the bank wants to create an ecosystem of services – financial or not – to customers. “Nubank has been giving clues that it will advance in the ecosystem platform for its customers to consume more products. This has already worked out there”, he explains.

Looking ahead: Nubank’s next steps in expansion

The initial offering of shares by Nubank will have R$300 million in paper destined for the bank’s individual customers.

According to analysts, it is a way for the company to gain scale in its investment area, which is still in its infancy and was formed after the acquisition of Easyvest, last year, for R$ 2.3 billion.

Similar to what other banks and retailers are doing, Nubank should soon bring a ‘mix’ of financial and non-financial services on its platform.