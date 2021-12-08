Nubank’s IPO: What to expect from the final stretch of the IPO | finance

The booking period for actions and BDRs (in practice, receipts for papers traded in the United States) of the Nubank ends this Tuesday (7). This Wednesday (8), the pricing of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) and, on Thursday, the shares debut in the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) .

There is a lot of expectation for the pricing, that is, the process that will define the exit price of the shares and BDRs of the fintech, and the size of the offer. Earlier this month, amid strong pressure on technology stocks, Nubank had to revise its claims and lower the estimated price per share for the IPO from $10 to $11 to $11. 8 to $9.

This Tuesday, however, there is a recovery in quotations from companies in the sector around the world. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which brings together securities from several companies with a technological bias, rose 3.21%, to 15,714.60 points, around 3:50 pm today.

Nubank Card: Even with lower estimates, Nubank's valuation is still considered high

Even with lower estimates, Nubank’s assessment is still considered high when compared to large Brazilian banks. According to the indicative range for the shares, the “valuation” of fintech goes from US$ 36.8 billion (R$ 207.6 billion) to US$ 41 billion (R$ 231.2 billion). The largest private bank in Brazil, Itaú has a market value of R$211.9 billion, while Bradesco has R$186.7 billion.

If the offer goes through the ceiling of the indicated value of the shares, Nubank will raise $2.8 billion.

In parallel to the IPO at NYSE and the offering of BDRs in Brazil, Nubank launched a program to distribute one BDR per active customer. In this case, the shares can only be traded after one year.

The stock trading codes will be NU, on NYSE, and NUBR33 for BDRs in Brazil.