NY Announces Mandatory Vaccination for Private Sector Employees

× Photo: Zsubio/Pixabay

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this Monday (6) that all private sector employees in the city will undergo mandatory coronavirus vaccination from December 27th, inform the international agencies.

In an interview with MSNBC network, the Democrat said that the purpose of the measure is to launch a “preemptive attack” against the coronavirus, “do something bold to stop the spread of Covid and the risks it poses for everyone”.

The decision is expected to affect almost 185,000 companies and businesses. According to De Blasio —who will hand over the position to the elected mayor, Eric Adams, in the New Year—, people over 12 years old will also have to present proof that they received three doses of the vaccine in order to enter public places such as restaurants and theaters.

New York is one of at least 15 US states in which the presence of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected.

US President Joe Biden had already issued a mandatory vaccination ordinance for the private sector — but it only involved workers in companies with more than 100 employees and is currently suspended by court decision.

More news