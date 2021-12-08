O Cravo ea Rosa fulfills a mission in the premiere and makes Globo beat Venenosa· TV News

Cravo ea Rosa debuted on Monday (6) and fulfilled its mission by winning the Record. The telenovela scored 10.2 points, while Edir Macedo’s broadcaster scored 9.5 in the direct confrontation, from 2:38 pm to 3:12 pm, in Greater São Paulo. The plot originally aired in 2000 was placed on Globo’s grid in order to curb the competitor’s victories, with A Hora da Venenosa, in the post-Jornal Hoje track.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, O Cravo ea Rosa was tuned by 24.3% of the TVs tuned (share) during the telenovela. Shown before the serial, Jornal Hoje scored 10.8 points of ibope, and a 26.1% share.

The change in programming favored other soap operas. In Vale a Pena Ver Again, O Clone won 15.7 points, being the second best in the plot since its debut. Malhação made 16.1, the most viewed Monday edition since October 4th, when it had registered the same brand.

At Record, the chart A Hora da Venenosa no Balanço Geral, until then the traditional leader in the timetable, recorded an average of 9.5 points from 2:40 pm to 3:20 pm. In the confrontation, Globo beat 9.8. Also on Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, Jornal da Record scored 8.4 points, the worst report on Monday of the year.

New track from Globo’s soap operas

Globo premiered a new track of soap operas from the bottom of the trunk to compete with the gossip of the Balanço Geral that has already claimed different victims in the fight for the public over the past few years. The Video Show (1983-2019), which had been on the air for 35 years, came to an end after becoming a customer of Fabíola Reipert’s poison.

There was also Se Joga launched and finalized, and even a program to reflect what was happening at BBB21, but nothing came of it. Anything that aired after the Globo news had accumulated losing streaks for A Hora da Venenosa.

See below the hearings for Monday, December 6, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.1 Good morning São Paulo 7,8 Good morning Brazil 6,7 More you 5,6 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.9 SP1 9.9 Globe Sports 9,7 Newspaper Today 10.8 The Carnation and the Rose 10.2 Afternoon Session: Rio 2 10.8 The clone 15.7 Workout 16.1 in the times of the emperor 17.3 SP2 20.5 The More Life the Better! 21.0 National Newspaper 24.9 a place in the sun 24.6 secret truths 18.6 Hot Screen: Leg Pro Air 3 11.0 Globo Newspaper 7.1 conversation with bial 4.9 Owl: Rust 3.8 Hour 1 4.6 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.7 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2.6 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3,4 Speak Brazil 3.9 Nowadays 3.9 JR 24h (morning) 3.9 General balance 7,8 Proof of love 7.3 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.8 City Alert 7.2 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.1 Journal of Record 8.4 The Bible 8.6 when you call the heart 8.3 The Farm 13 9.1 JR 24h (dawn) 5.0 Between Lines 1.8 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 First Impact 3.6 Come here 3.0 Good Morning & Co. 3.5 Chest Award Coupon 2.8 Family Cases 2.6 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 2.5 gossiping 4.2 indomitable heart 6.6 Tomorrow is forever 6,7 I give you life 6.4 SBT Brazil 5.8 Angel’s face 7.1 Chest Award Coupon 6.8 Mouse program 5.9 SBT Arena 3.7 the night 3.1 Operation Mosque 2.7 Reporter Connection 2.7 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.6 First Impact 2.7

Source: Broadcasters