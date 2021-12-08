Olaf Scholz takes office and ends Merkel in Germany; meet the new chancellor

The centre-left politician Olaf Scholz took office this Wednesday (8), and finally took over as chancellor of Germany, ending the 16 years of Angela Merkel’s government at the head of Europe’s largest economy.

Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret ballot in the German parliament as expected – a culmination of months of inter-party negotiations following the SPD’s narrow victory in September’s federal elections.

The final result was 395 votes in favor, 303 against, 6 abstentions and 3 null votes. To be elected, a simple majority of the German parliament of 369 votes was required.

Following ceremonial protocols, Scholz went to visit German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who officially appointed him the country’s new chancellor. He then returned to Parliament to take his oath and be sworn in.

The new chancellor is expected to meet Angela Merkel at around 11 am, Brasília time, for a symbolic ceremony of “passing the baton”.

In political life, Scholz has positioned himself as a pragmatist for dialogue – his political style is no different from Merkel’s. The two can be considered similar in many respects, despite coming from rival parties, analyze experts.

“He looks calm, measured, steady,” said Corinna Hoerst, senior researcher at the US German Marshall Fund (GMF) in Brussels.

Scholz and Gerhard Schroder, German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, are from the same party. Political pragmatism can be a similarity between the two governments. As chancellor, Schroder introduced the so-called “Agenda 2010”, a series of reforms that was considered an important step for the German business environment.

On the 24th, Scholz said that the German government wants to help create a “strong and sovereign” Europe. Among his government’s negotiations is the transition to a cleaner energy matrix. The parties that form the coalition have agreed to phase out the use of coal by 2030 and to end gas-fired power generation by 2040.

political trajectory

Speaking to reporters, Scholz revealed some of his coalition government’s priorities. “We want to be bold when it comes to climate and industry,” he said.

With a moderate profile, Scholz can be considered an outsider within his party – there is still no indication as to which names will be closest to him during the government.

“The SPD leadership is mainly left-wing and initially did not support it. So we don’t yet know who he’s going to rally around him and who’s going to influence his leadership style,” says Hoerst.

Another characteristic that brings Scholz and Merkel closer together is the preference for centrism. “She has always ruled from the center and I think he will also try to do that, but it will also depend, of course, on what the coalition parties demand,” Sudha David-Wilp, deputy director of the GMF’s Berlin office told CNN.

At 63, Scholz is a lifelong member of the SPD and was born in former West Germany – Merkel was born in East Germany. During Merkel’s first coalition government, Scholz held the post of Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

In 2011, he was elected mayor of Hamburg – a position he held with high approval ratings until 2018. After leaving the city’s mayor, Scholz became the deputy chancellor of Germany and Merkel’s right-hand man over the past few years and also in the fight against the pandemic.

It was Scholz who oversaw Germany’s financial compensation programs for businesses, employees and for those who lost income because they had to be quarantined.

But the man who will replace Merkel has also had his share of political problems throughout his career – and he is not a popular name abroad like the chancellor. As mayor of Hamburg, he was criticized for having mishandled the violent protests that took place during a G20 meeting in his city in 2017.

Hamburg had hundreds of police injured in clashes with protesters. At the time, Scholz downplayed the potential risk of the demonstrations and was therefore blamed for the city’s lack of preparedness.

With the coalition signed on Wednesday and Scholz’s political record, few expect a radical change at the top of German politics. “It will be a change because there will be no more Merkel. I doubt it’s big,” said Hoerst.

* With information from Rob Picheta, Frederik Pleitgen, Sugam Pokharel, Jennifer Deaton and Helen Regan, CNN