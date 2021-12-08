Ômicron: Pfizer offers partial protection against variant, says preliminary study – Health

A report from South Africa offered a first perspective on how vaccinated people might respond to Ômicron variant of coronavirus, which spreads quickly. Laboratory experiments found that the new strain appears to reduce the power of the immunizing agent in to do, but also pointed out that people who received a booster dose are more protected.

The study, published online this Tuesday, found that antibodies produced by vaccinated people were less effective in keeping micron infection away from cells than other known forms of the coronavirus.

Scientists said the results were somewhat worrisome but not panicky. The data suggest that vaccinated people could be vulnerable to infections such as Ômicron, which is spreading rapidly across South Africa and has appeared in dozens of countries around the world.

However, vaccines stimulate a broad immune response that involves more than just antibodies. Thus, these experiments offer an incomplete view of how much vaccines protect against hospitalizations and deaths from Ômicron.

Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, who conducted the study, feared the vaccines might not provide some protection against the strain. It was possible that Ômicron had developed a new way to enter cells, which would have rendered vaccine antibodies useless. “All our effort would go to waste,” he said. Fortunately, this proved not to be the case.

His team found a difference between the two groups of volunteers. The antibodies of the six uninfected vaccinated people were very weak against Ômicron. But among volunteers who had covid before vaccination, five out of six still produced a potent response.

One reason for the difference is that people who are vaccinated after infection produce higher levels of antibodies than those who are uninfected.

Sigal said the experiments won’t be able to say much about how much the booster dose protects against the new strain until researchers test the antibodies directly from the people who received them. However, he suspected that the increase in the level of antibodies would provide good protection. “The more you have, the better off you are,” he said.