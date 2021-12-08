Ômicron: Scientists discover a harder-to-detect version of the variant | Brazil

THE Australia found one new lineage of omicron in a traveler who arrived from South Africa, Queensland state health officials said on Wednesday.
The new strain has about half of the genetic variations of the omicron original and cannot be detected with typical tests, said the state’s interim head of health, Peter Aitken. It was found in a traveler who had arrived from South Africa and tested positive for the coronavirus last Saturday, he said.
The new strain has enough markers “to be able to classify it as an omicron, but we don’t know enough about what that means in terms of clinical severity and vaccine efficacy,” Aitken said. “Now we have the omicron variant and an omicron-like strain.”
Coronavirus: New strain has about half the genetic variations of the original omicron — Photo: Pixabay
The new strain has about half (14) of the mutations in the genome of the conventional omicron variant and does not have a feature in the gene S which makes it harder to track through tests PCR, said Aitken. The discovery “will lead to progress in people recognizing the potential for the spread of the omicron in all communities”, he added.
The finding could be a setback for scientists rushing to understand the full impact of the omicron strain, including how virulent the strain is and whether vaccines are effective in reducing the risk of serious disease.
The discovery comes as the state of Queensland prepares next Monday to finally reopen its border with the rest of Australia ahead of schedule, as more than 80% of the eligible population will be fully vaccinated by the end of this week .