Omicron variant could be “early Christmas gift”, says epidemiologist

Amid an intense movement to tighten policies to detect the omicron variant, adopted by several countries around the world, a German epidemiologist claimed that the latest form of the new coronavirus could actually be a “Christmas gift” and make the pandemic end sooner. The information is from the British newspaper Evening Standard.

Karl Lauterbach, professor and future health minister of Germany, made the statement based on the data obtained so far. For him, the amount of mutations seen in omicron — 32 only in the Spike protein — can optimize the virus and make infections less serious.

The information is confirmed by specialists from South Africa, who say that the registered cases have mild symptoms and no deaths were found. Thus, for Lauterbach, the variant can “immunize” people without causing devastating effects, like Delta, for example.

The German epidemiologist’s opinion is also defended by Anthony Fauci, the main adviser to the US presidency on health issues. He stated that the behavior of the new strain is “encouraging”.

“Although it is too early to make definitive statements, so far it doesn’t seem that there is a great degree of gravity,” said Fauci to CNN. “So far, the signs are quite encouraging.”

Contrary to Lauterbach and Fauci, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked countries to be prepared for mass dissemination. The organization said the omicron is a reminder that “covid-19 has not ended the world.”

On November 29, the institution’s director general, Tedros Adhanom, said that the emergence of the variant “underlines how dangerous and precarious our situation is” and that “gains won with difficulty can disappear in an instant”.

Despite the claims, WHO said the variant is not a cause for panic and that it will take about two weeks to obtain conclusive information about omicron. This Tuesday (7/12), the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said that it is Delta, not omicron, the problem with the new wave of cases in Europe.

Vaccine appears to be effective against a new strain, but it is too early to say

South African expert Salim Abdool Karim said the vaccines produced so far against covid-19 are “highly effective” against the new strain. The Columbia University professor in South Africa was one of the key advisers to the South African government during the first wave of the pandemic.

Abdool said the vaccines protect against hospitalization and severe coronavirus symptoms. For this reason, he said, “it’s still too early” to know whether the new strain will actually cause serious infections.

This is because, despite the increase in hospitalizations in countries that have already registered the presence of the variant, the genome sequencing to confirm the patient’s virus has not yet been counted.

“Based on what we know and how the other variants reacted to vaccine immunity, we can expect that we will still see high efficacy for hospitalization and serious illness in omicron infections; vaccine protection will likely remain strong,” he said at a news conference in the country on 29 November.

Despite this, the drugmakers said they are already looking into new studies to verify an update for the vaccines. Chinese Sinovac informed, this Tuesday (7/12), that the Coronavac adapted to combat the micron should be ready by February 2022.