Ômicron variant may facilitate coronavirus reinfection, WHO alerts – Época Negócios

WHO adds that there is evidence that Ômicron has natural growth advantages over other circulating variants

The World Health Organization (WHO) informed this Wednesday (8) that preliminary studies suggest that the variant micron of coronavirus can reduce the neutralizing activity of antibodies produced by natural immunity. The conclusion means that people who have already had the disease could be more easily reinfected by the new strain.

“This may explain why the variant appears to be spreading rapidly in a highly immune population such as South Africa, where current adult vaccination coverage is around 35%, but where seroprevalence levels are estimated in up to 60-80% due to previous infections”, explains the entity, in an epidemiological report.

WHO adds that there is evidence that Ômicron has natural growth advantages over other circulating variants, but considers that there are still no definitions about its impact on transmissibility.

The organization also highlighted that, until last Monday, all 212 cases of the strain identified in the European Union had mild or moderate symptoms. “Even if the severity is equal to or potentially even lower than that of the Delta variant, hospitalizations are expected to increase if more people are infected,” he points out.