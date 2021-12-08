Omicron variant tends to replace delta, expert suggests – 12/8/2021

Identified in South Africa, the new strain of Sars-CoV-2 dubbed omicron was classified by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a strain of concern at the end of November. Two reasons led to this:

Significant increase in the number of cases of the disease in the country that identified it first, indicating a more transmissible strain compared to the original;

High number of genetic mutations, around 50, which can explain the high transmissibility of the virus.

Being more transmissible does not necessarily mean that this variant generates a more serious disease, according to Fernando Spilki, a specialist in virology and coordinator of the Corona-ômica.BR-MCTI Network, which works in genome sequencing of samples of the new coronavirus in Brazil . For this type of statement, caution and time are needed.

Check out more information about omicron and the Brazilian scenario going forward in the context of the pandemic, according to information from Spilki, who is also responsible for the Molecular Microbiology Laboratory at FEEVALE University, in Rio Grande do Sul.

What are the main features of omicron and why has it become worrisome?

From the standpoint of genome and protein structure, this variant brought together several mutations that we already knew from other strains of concern in the past. It’s as if she’s made a selection of several genetic alterations from other variants.

From the point of view of transmissibility, we know with certainty so far that it is high. As for virulence, we still don’t know: some news show that the cases caused are lighter, but we also have information on an increase in cases of hospitalization in the province where it was found in South Africa.

So we need caution. Over time, we’ve seen variants behave differently in different scenarios. This is because we have populations that are more vaccinated, others less vaccinated, with more or less comorbidities, with unique and different characteristics in each region, etc. So, the issue of virulence will take longer to understand. Perhaps in the coming weeks it will become clearer.

Will the variants always keep appearing? How does this process take place?

Yes, as it is impossible to stop the virus from evolving. It is a process in which the microorganism escapes the challenges it encounters; in this case, essentially from our immune system. As it is a random, uncontrolled process, the more infections the virus causes, the better for it, as it will have more chances of mutating.

What can we do to reduce the chances of new variants emerging?

The emergence of new strains is linked to the possibility of the virus infecting a large number of hosts susceptible to it. Therefore, the key to preventing this from happening is precisely to prevent these infections and prevent people from transmitting the virus. And the tools we have for this are behavioral, such as avoiding agglomerations, wearing a mask, keeping rooms ventilated, and vaccination. With more people vaccinated, the number of mutations tends to be smaller, as we will have organisms fighting the virus.

With the positive scenario of vaccination in Brazil, would we be more prevented and less vulnerable to this new variant?

Undoubtedly, but that’s not all. In populations with a high rate of vaccination and who have a greater care profile, using a mask and avoiding crowding, the transmission scenario of any variant is reduced. But we need to be mindful, follow up on laboratory trials with vaccines, and adjust vaccine protocols if necessary.

Is it already possible to get an idea of ​​what we can expect going forward? Would the omicron be capable of controlling the emergence of new infections?

What we could see in a very small scenario, which is what we saw in South Africa, is that even in an environment dominated by the delta variant, omicron was able to evolve and dominate the infection scenario. Over time, it is quite likely that it will replace the delta, as this is the way the virus “worked” so far, including in Brazil: the variants are replaced over time. But we still need to wait for more certainty.