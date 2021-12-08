On the brink of the abyss, Grêmio does not release Douglas Costa to participate in a party – Grêmio





Midfielder Douglas Costa, one of Grêmio’s main players, had to postpone a party again to celebrate his wedding to model Nathalia Félix. The information was confirmed by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper The globe.









Douglas Costa did not play against Corinthians on Sunday

Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio





Tricolor, which is experiencing the drama of the fight against relegation in Brasileirão, did not release the athlete for the party that would take place this Tuesday (7). Douglas Costa did not play in the tie against Corinthians on Sunday (5), 1-1, in São Paulo, as he was suspended due to the third yellow card. On Thursday (9), he should be among the holders of Vagner Mancini against Atlético-MG, 21:30, in the Arena. Grêmio needs to win and hope for defeats by Bahia and Juventude to stay in the first division.

With the right to samba

The event would take place tonight at Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro, and would feature a show by the samba group Sorriso Maroto. The location is even where the player had planned to get married in June, but had to cancel and change the location due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the columnist, some close friends of the couple were invited.

Douglas and Nathalia were married on July 17 in Punta Cana, Caribbean region.





