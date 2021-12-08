One of the vaccines is already effective against Ômicron. Can you guess which one?

The vaccine against covid-19 CoronaVac has been shown to be effective against Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, said on Tuesday (7) Weidong Yin, president of the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, responsible for the development of the immunizing agent. According to Weidong Yin, the laboratory is working on the development of a specific immunizing agent for the new strain.

Weidong Yin made the statements during a symposium held at the Butantan Institute on CoronaVac, a vaccine bottled in Brazil by the São Paulo institute and which kicked off the national vaccination campaign against covid-19 in the country in January this year.

“We’ve seen the emergence of covid-19 variants, and Ômicron worries us so much. The vaccine has proven effective against this variant, and we are developing a new immunizing agent based on the variant”, said the president of Sinovac, according to a statement released by Butantan.

After acquiring 100 million doses of CoronaVac, the Ministry of Health has not made any more purchases of the vaccine for the National Immunization Program (PNI), claiming that it will only purchase immunizations that have definitive registration with Anvisa.

CoronaVac has, for now, only authorization for emergency use, and Butantan has not yet asked the regulatory agency for the definitive registration of the vaccine.

Butantan also asked the agency to authorize the use of CoronaVac in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years, but the regulatory agency rejected the request on the grounds that data necessary for the analysis were not delivered by the institute. The institution has insisted that CoronaVac, which is already being applied to children in Chile, is effective and safe for children and adolescents, and informs that it has already held some meetings with Anvisa on the subject.

However, Butantan has not yet sent a new request to the agency for the use of the immunizing agent in this age group.

