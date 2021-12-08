‘Our Justice is a machine to produce impunity,’ says Bruna Torlay after ruling on Lula

Commentators on the 3-in-1 program analyzed the prescription of complaints in the triplex case in Guarujá involving the former president

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli For commentator, former president is guilty in the case of the Guarujá triplex



In a document signed last Monday night, 6, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), through the Federal District Attorney (PR-DF), pointed out the prescription of the denunciation of the Guarujá triplex case involving the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and asked for the investigation to be closed. The MPF must not file a new complaint against Lula for corruption and money laundering. Signed by the Attorney Marcia Brandão Zollinger, the text argues the filing request for the “extinction of punishment by the prescription of the state punitive claim”, alleging that the Federal Court of Justice (STF) had already pointed out the convictions as null.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, this Tuesday, 7th, the commentator Bruna Torlay he said that Lula is guilty in the triplex case and said that the criticisms made by Sergio Moro to the Judiciary on account of the decision were the only interesting thing about the case. For the commentator, the Brazilian justice produces impunity and leaves people who need help in long queues. “The only interesting thing that accompanies this absurdity, which is something falling because of a prescription, because too much time has passed to be able to punish, was that Sérgio Moro manifested himself. It was a very timid manifestation, but at least we heard for the first time a brief criticism of Justice, which is something he should have done a long time ago, because our Justice is criticizable. She needs improvement because she is a machine to reproduce impunity. Our Justice is mostly occupied by politicians suing politicians and people who have real problems to solve are in line”, stated Bruna

Check out the full 3 in 1 program this Tuesday, 7: