Palm trees? Marcelo chooses another Brazilian club to play in 2022

Aiming to strengthen the squad for the 2022 Club World Cup, Palmeiras has as one of the main targets left-back Marcelo, from Real Madrid. But, according to the newspaper ‘Olé’, the defender would have chosen another club in Brazilian football to play next year.

According to the newspaper, Marcelo wants to return to the club that was revealed to be able to regain prominence and have the chance to be called up by coach Tite for the World Cup.

Marcelo was revealed by Fluminense, where he played professionally during 2005 and 2006, having played 49 games and scored nine goals. Afterwards, the left-back was signed by Real Madrid, where he has been since then.

Palmeiras Strategy

Palmeiras have Marcelo as their target for 2022 and are working so that the left-back can anticipate his departure from Real Madrid.

According to the ÉGOOL portal, Palmeiras is preparing the proposal to be presented to Marcelo in the coming days. Verdão is willing to make a seductive offer and present a good project for the full-back’s career sequence.

The hiring of Marcelo has the support of coach Abel Ferreira and Palmeiras understands that the player can also act as a midfielder. It is worth remembering that this year Alviverde has already signed Piquerez and Jorge to the left flank.

