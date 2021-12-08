Palmeiras announces fan token; know what it is and how the fan can participate | palm trees

Palmeiras announced this Wednesday the creation of $VERDAO, its official fan token. The cryptoactive will be launched on the club’s applications and website, as well as on Socios.com, Verdão’s partner company in the project.

The fan token gives fans who buy the possibility to participate in voting, which in the case of Verdão will involve product design choices, athletes’ shirt numbering and music, for example. The club even says that those who buy $VERDAO will earn collectable rewards.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Marcelo, Elkeson, Cavani… see what the club thinks about medallions

+ Understand why Verdão is interested in hiring Marcelo Lomba

1 of 2 Palmeiras fans celebrate in game against Cuiabá — Photo: Cesar Greco Palmeiras fans celebrate in game against Cuiabá — Photo: Cesar Greco

The fan token market has grown in world football, and Socios.com is already a partner with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo and São Paulo.

Fan members will have privileges on the platform, and program members over 18 years old will be able to receive, free of charge, one unit of the token, which will be non-transferable. The club will soon release details of benefits to Avanti members.

– This is another great partnership that we established for Palmeiras, which will further increase the engagement of the fans in Brazil and in the world. In addition to being an important and new source of revenue, we believe that fan tokens will increase the digital connection with our fans. After a very careful analysis process, we are happy to announce Socios.com as the newest partner of Palmeiras – said the president Maurício Galiotte.

Learn more about the fan token

How you published the Sports Business page on ge, the fan token is not a cryptocurrency; that is, the amount that the fan uses to buy $VERDAO cannot be used for off-platform transactions with votes linked to Palmeiras.

These tokens can be resold in secondary markets, such as football tickets, and the value varies according to supply and demand. They are not recommended as a type of investment for fans, although there are people who are working with the purchase and sale of the cryptoactive.

+ Read the full article on how fan tokens work

The club profits from the fan token from the moment the partner company puts them up for sale. In the case of Atlético-MG and Corinthians, for example, at a cost of US$ 2 (R$ 11.2) each token, in a few hours the sale generated US$ 1.7 million (R$ 9.5 million) in the first clubs in this market. Teams are entitled to 50% of the value of each new token sold.