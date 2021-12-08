Palmeiras consults for former top scorer of Botafogo and Vitória

São Paulo, SP, 07 (AFI) – Since last weekend, the palm trees started the recasting process for the 2022 season. Some players will not stay, while others may reinforce the team, in the case of the Brazilian striker, but naturalized Chinese, Elkeson.

The striker has been active in Chinese football since 2013, when he arrived at Guangzhou Evergrande. There, he still defended the Shanghai SIPG, but returned to Guangzhou in 2019, contracting until the end of 2023. However, the trend is that Elkson terminates the relationship very soon.

The club’s biggest shareholder, Evergrande is experiencing a financial crisis and will have to give up some players to be able to afford the salaries of the squad. Elkeson is one of the biggest salaries at the club, mainly for being a fan idol and appearing as a ‘darling’ in the Chinese team.

Elkeson is 33 years old and was revealed by Vitória, where he played from 2002 to 2011. In 2012 he went to Botafogo, where he was top scorer, distinguished himself and ended up moving to Asian football.

Amid speculation, Palmeiras prepares for the last round of the Brazilian Championship, when they will face Ceará, on Thursday, at 21:30, at Allianz Parque. Verdão has already secured the third position in the 2021 edition.