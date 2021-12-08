Palmeiras surveys Guangzhou FC forward Elkeson

O palm trees continues mapping the ball market in search of reinforcements for the next season. According to what was published by Gazeta Esportiva and confirmed by the report of BIDS!/OUR LECTURE, the name of forward Elkeson, from Guangzhou FC, from China, was sought by Verdão in the last few days and the evaluation was positive.

Born in Maranhão, the 32-year-old player was naturalized Chinese in 2019, officially changing his name to Ai Kesen in order to defend the country’s national team. He is the top scorer in the history of the Chinese Super League, scoring 122 goals in 191 matches over spells at Guangzhou FC and Shanghai SIPG.

With a contract until the end of 2023, Elkeson must have his relationship terminated for the same reason that caused the departure of former teammate Ricardo Goulart from the team. Evergrande, one of China’s biggest real estate developers and main shareholder of the Guangzhou club, is in a serious financial crisis and could go bankrupt. The debt exceeds 300 million dollars.

In Brazil, Elkeson had successful spells in Vitória and Botafogo that led him to Chinese football in 2013. There, he established himself as a center forward and became an idol, becoming naturalized and defending the national team.