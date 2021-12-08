Paula and Neném’s engagement ends badly; know why· TV news

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will set up a surprise engagement for Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in The More Life, The Better!. However, Bianca (Sara Vidal) will be sick during dinner and will need to be rushed to a hospital on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Wednesday (8), the player will break the promise made to São Judas Tadeu, that he would be without any woman until he resumed his career. The ace will have sex with the owner of Terrare Cosmetics, and she will declare all her love for him. “I’m in love,” she will say.

The survivors of Death (A Maia) will decide to live the relationship. Next week, the executive will take an important step in the romance. She will invite Neném’s family to dinner at her mansion in the scenes that will air on December 16th. The meeting, however, will have several problems.

The businesswoman will have a piti with the player’s daughters, leaving all the guests shocked by the situation. Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) will arrive as a crasher, will be punched by the player and will be expelled from the dondoca’s apartment.

Even in the face of chaos, Paula will insist on the initial objective of her dinner and make the announcement: “Nedda [Elizabeth Savala], I want to be engaged to your son!”. The matriarch’s answer will be interrupted by Bianca, who will be sick and will need to be rescued in a hurry.

Playback/TV Globo

Paula is going to pout at an engagement dinner

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

