Paulista A2: São Bento announces a package of reinforcements with half ‘forty’

Sorocaba, SP, 07 (AFI) – Tuesday was busy at São Bento, which continued its planning by announcing three more reinforcements to the Series A2 of the São Paulo Championship. They are: midfielder Anderson Kunzel and midfielders Diogo Oliveira and Gian.

Of the three, Diogo Oliveira is the most experienced and will complete 40 years of age in early January. His last club was Caxias, when he played in Série D. Before, he had already defended Brasil de Pelotas, Paysandu, Juventude and even São Bento, in the 2018 season.

Another player who arrives in the creative sector is Gian, known in São Paulo football for having spent time in Santo André, Rio Claro and Atibaia. Outside the country, he played for Dordoi Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and FC Sumy (Ukraine).

Finally, in contention, the team from Sorocaban hired defensive midfielder Anderson Kunzel, right-handed and whose curriculum has been through América-RJ, Nova Iguaçu, Cabofriense, Bangu and Portuguesa-RJ.

WERE ANNOUNCED!

Before the trio, São Bento had already announced the arrival of five players. They are: Right-back Eder Sciola; Left side Ruan; Steering Wheels Nene Bonilha, Everton Dias. and Half Bruninho.

THEY LEFT BENTÃO

Amidst the arrivals, other players are no longer part of the São Bento squad for 2022. They are: defenders Erick Ferreira and Léo Lobo; and forwards Papa Faye and Nunes.

STILL HAVE A CONTRACT!

They have a contract with the club for the second division of São Paulo in 2022: Kayan, Lucas Lima, Victor Pereira, Bruno Henrique, Wellison, Mario Sergio, Felipe Ferreira and Bruno Formigoni.

São Bento debuts in Serie A2 on January 26, when they will face Osasco Audax, in Osasco. The team re-introduced this Tuesday and performed physical examinations. In the second week of December there is a mini pre-season in Morungaba or Santana de Parnaíba.