Pelé is admitted to hospital in SP to continue treatment for colon tumor, says medical bulletin | São Paulo

Former soccer player Edson Arantes Nascimento, 81-year-old Pelé, is hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to continue treatment for a colon tumor, according to the hospital’s press office.

According to the medical report released this Wednesday morning (8), the patient is stable and should be discharged in the next few days.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento is hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue treatment for a colon tumor, identified in September this year. The patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days”, says the bulletin .

On Tuesday (7), the player’s press office informed that he had undergone tests at the hospital.

In late September, Pelé was discharged from the same unit, after spending a month in the hospital for surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon.

2 out of 3 Pelé has been hospitalized since August. — Photo: Playback/ Instagram Pele had been hospitalized since August. — Photo: Playback/ Instagram

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin at the time, “the patient is stable and will continue undergoing chemotherapy, after surgery to remove a tumor in the intestine, carried out on September 4th”.

Pelé was hospitalized on Aug. 31 for routine annual exams that had been delayed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. During the procedure, the tumor was identified. The surgery took place on August 4th.

On a social network, he thanked the hospital’s medical staff.

“When the going is tough, celebrate every step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual. be back at my house”.

“I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a human and very affectionate welcome. Thank you also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love”, he added.

Pelé is discharged from the Albert Einstein Hospital after a month of hospitalization

3 of 3 King Pelé’s Instagram post this Friday (10). — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Post by King Pelé on Instagram this Friday (10). — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

During the period of hospitalization, he also used social media to thank him for the affectionate messages.