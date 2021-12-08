Pele is hospitalized for treatment for a colon tumor

Pelé was again admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to continue with the treatment of a colon tumor.

According to the hospital’s medical report, the 81-year-old former player “is stable, and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days”.

Yesterday, Pelé underwent a new chemotherapy session at Einstein. The former athlete’s staff said he had returned home, but today the hospital announced the new admission.

At the end of September, the former Brazilian team’s 10th jersey was released from the same hospital after a month in the hospital – part of this period he was in the ICU.

Pelé had originally been hospitalized for routine tests that could not be done last year, due to the pandemic. Doctors identified a tumor in the right colon, region of the large intestine. The former player underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

Read the medical bulletin about Pele:

Edson Arantes do Nascimento is hospitalized at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue the treatment for a colon tumor, identified in September this year. The patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days.

Dr. Fabio Nasri, geriatrician and endocrinologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Dr. Alberto Goldenberg, digestive tract surgeon at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Dr. Rene Gansl, oncologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Dr. Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, Director-Superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein