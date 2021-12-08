People with allergic diseases are at lower risk, study says

People with allergic diseases such as rhinitis and atopic dermatitis may have a lower risk of covid-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma (up to 38% lower risk), found a study by the Queen Mary University of London with adults in the United Kingdom and published in the medical journal Thorax.

To explore which factors increase the risk of the disease, the researchers analyzed data from thousands of people between May 2020 and February 2021. All participants were asked to provide information about their age, family circumstances, work, lifestyle, weight, height, medical conditions, use of medications, etc.

Of 16,081 eligible people, 15,227 completed at least one monthly follow-up questionnaire or more after entering the study; and 14,348 completed the final questionnaire. In all, 446 participants (nearly 3%) had at least one episode of confirmed covid-19 infection, as determined by PCR testing during the study period, and 32 were admitted to the hospital.

As this is an observational study, it is not possible to establish a relationship between cause and consequence. However, the researchers cite evidence to suggest a decrease in the expression of ACE2, a protein used by the new coronavirus to enter the cell and multiply, in people with allergic diseases.

The use of immunosuppressants was also associated with a 53% lower chance of infection with the new coronavirus, although this may reflect the fact that these people are already more protective against the disease, the researchers said.

The factors that were associated with an increased risk of covid-19 were: Asian ethnicity, family overcrowding, in addition to being overweight and obese.

The study also concluded that factors such as older age, male gender and other underlying conditions are not associated with an increased risk of infection.