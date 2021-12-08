Petz (PETZ3) to accelerate acquisitions after share offering on B3 (B3SA3)

Petz Reproduction Site

In the fight for the preference of pet owners, the leader Petz (PETZ3) won an advantage: cash on hand. The financial breath, which should finance acquisitions, came from an offering of shares on the Brazilian stock exchange, concluded in November. The operation, which challenged the market’s greatest aversion to risk, guarantees tranquility to the retailer at a time of volatility in the economy.

After putting BRL 700 million in his pocket, Petz has a series of assets being analyzed, said the company’s founder and president, Sergio Zimerman, to state. The executive comments that the decision was to structure an area of ​​M&A (mergers and acquisitions), which came to analyze purchases made by the competition. Heated, the sector sees transactions being announced almost weekly.

“The recent announcements are great. In the sector, there is a lot of informality and, when a fund enters an asset, I know that this is synonymous with governance and formalization. Thus, they will play the same rules of the game that we are submitted to”, says the president of Petz. Euromonitor data show that small petshops still account for 51% of the market in Brazil, despite the expansion of larger networks such as Petz and Cobasi.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

And Petz’s appetite is big. After going public last year, it has recently accelerated its acquisitions. All came to bring new business to the company’s ecosystem. In this trajectory, it recently made three acquisitions, Zee Dog, in operation of more than R$700 million, Cansei de Ser Gato and Cão Cidadão.

To continue with this strategy of looking for new business, Petz has just recruited Aline Penna, ex-Arezzo, who now heads the acquisitions area. At Arezzo, Aline helped pave the avenue of acquisitions that have become the company’s trademark.

Confidence

Zimerman says that, when he held several meetings with the company’s shareholders, a few weeks ago, the reception of the acquisitions was positive. The tone of optimism with the business, according to the Executive, can be reflected in the performance of Petz’s shares throughout this year.

The company has managed to maintain stability so far – which, this year, has become good news, as the retail sector plummets in 2021.

For analysts who follow Petz, the race to build the ecosystem via acquisitions is a path that makes sense. “To considerably accelerate the potential to capture the share of the pet market, the company will also allocate 20% of the funds raised to strengthening the ecosystem and new businesses”, says a report by the analysis house Nord.

Examples cited are entering or expanding operations in new segments, such as an animal health plan, and strengthening the capacity to attract an audience and engage, mainly through the creation of proprietary content.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“The company remains focused on its strategy of expanding its national presence, increasing the offer of exclusive products, improving digital and physical (and omnichannel) experiences and being increasingly recognized as a complete ecosystem for pets”, says the Genial Investments, in a report.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related