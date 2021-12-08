Peugeot has a growth of 133.5% under the command of Stellantis

Peugeot is experiencing one of its best moments in the Brazilian market after many years of low sales. And the good performance is directly related to the new command of the brand by Stellantis, which promoted the French manufacturer and even reduced the price of the 208 hatch during some periods, actions that resulted in an expressive growth of 133.5% in the accumulated until November over the same period of 2020.

According to Stellantis, no less than 26,043 Peugeot units were sold from January to November this year. For comparison purposes, in the same period last year, the French brand had registered in Brazil only 11,538 units (Fenabrave data). In other words, with this amount of more than 26 thousand units over the first 11 months of 2021, Peugeot sold 93% more than in the entire year of 2020 (13,477).

When we took the figures for the last month of November, Peugeot sold 3,042 units – which means a growth of 65% compared to November last year (1,858). This result led the manufacturer to obtain 1.9% market share in November. The 2021 numbers are even better than the pre-pandemic period, when 1,877 units were sold in 2019. Compared with the results of two years ago, the 2021 growth was 62%.

As you can imagine, the best-selling model in Peugeot’s range is the 208 hatch, which sold 14,518 units from January to November – a growth of 338% compared to 2020. Only in November, 1,640 units of the hatch were sold, which had its sales driven by the LION DAY action, when 800 cars were sold in 24 hours.

According to the French brand, the 208 is the leader among hatchbacks equipped with engines above 1.0 liter, where some versions of the VW Polo (1.6), Fiat Argo (1.3 and 1.8) and Toyota Yaris (1.5) operate. segment begins to be dominated by 1.0 turbo engines that offer greater performance. Thus, Peugeot claims that the 208 grew 8.7% in November when compared to the same period in 2020 and already represents 11% of this “subsegment”. The brand highlights the result, as the segment of hatchbacks with engines larger than 1.0 registered a drop of 25.6% over 2020.

“We live in a special moment in Brazil, with results that are surpassed month by month, maintaining a growth well above the average in the national market, even with a falling economic scenario. The brand maintains strong synergy between all areas to better dialogue with the profile of the Brazilian consumer. In addition to the important work with the dealership and after-sales network, focusing on the quality of products and service”, says André Montalvão, responsible for Peugeot Brasil Commercial Operations.

The Peugeot 208 always comes equipped with a 1.6-aspirated engine with up to 118 hp and 15.5 kgfm of torque, which works together with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. There’s also the electric e-208 GT (see the full test at this link), with an emission-free propeller that delivers 136 hp and 26.5 kgfm of torque.

With these results released and 1.5% market share in the first 11 months of the year, Peugeot consolidates its leadership of the fastest growing brands in 2021.