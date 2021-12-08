PF says there is a risk of interference in the extradition of Allan dos Santos

The Federal Police (PF) stated, in a series of documents sent to the Supreme Court (STF) this Tuesday (7), that there is a risk of interference by the Ministry of Justice in the extradition process of Allan dos Santos and that it is necessary adopt measures to avoid these possible interferences.

In the letter in which she talks about the possibility of interference, dated November 29, the delegate Denisse Ribeiro, responsible for the investigation of the case, states that, based on statements taken by the PF, an attempt at interference by the secretary was identified. Justice, José Vicente Santini, in the case.

However, according to the delegate, the measures adopted by Santini “so far have not been applied in such a way as to effectively interfere in the process, even because the demand is still under the scrutiny of the American authorities.” “The interference, therefore, despite the risk, is still a consideration”, he points out.

Therefore, Ribeiro states that “the risk of occurrence of new events with the potential to damage the normal flow of investigation remains latent”.

“Considering that investigations are ongoing and that the measures relating to the active extradition of Allan Lopes dos Santos pave the way for new actions or omissions, within the scope of the National Secretariat of Justice, to hinder the procedure for extradition, given the possibility of an eventual request for additional information, or for non-compliance with deadlines, or for delays in communications to Organs executing agencies, etc., it becomes necessary to adopt mitigating and discouraging actions of attempts to interfere in the normal flow of the process”, claims the delegate.

THE CNN had access to the documents sent by the Federal Police to the Federal Supreme Court this Tuesday (7).

Allan dos Santos had his arrest decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, at the end of October. The Pocketnarist blogger is in the United States and, therefore, a request for his extradition had to be sent to the US government.

According to the investigation by the PF, Santini would have requested “access to the unit’s restricted documents box, as well as having ordered the alteration of the flow of said active extradition processes to include it as a decision-making body”.

This happened because, according to reports collected by the Federal Police, the technical area of ​​the ministry did not pass on information about the case to the secretary.

One of the testimonies attached to the process is that of Silvia Amélia Fonseca de Oliveira, former director of the Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice. The agency is responsible for proceeding with requests for the extradition and transfer of Brazilians abroad.

Released from her post in early November of this year, after the disclosure of the forwarding of Allan do Santos’s extradition request, Silvia Amélia said that she proceeded with the blogger’s extradition request as usual, without informing the national secretary of Justice.

According to the PF, the testimonies collected in the investigation indicate that “the removal of Federal Police delegate Silvia Amélia from the position of director of the DRCI is correlated with the fact that she did not promptly inform SENAJUS (a measure not provided for in the norm) of the existence of the extradition request [de Allan dos Santos]”.

After the media had sent the request forward, in early October, Silvia Amélia reported that she was questioned by colleagues about the case and informed that the matter had already been referred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to her, in a meeting he had with Santini in early November, the secretary “mentioned that the lack of information about the case of Allan dos Santos caused discomfort for the Secretary himself and for the MJSP [Ministério da Justiça e da Segurança Pública]”.

Silvia Amélia Fonseca de Oliveira was dismissed on November 10th. She told the PF that she was personally informed by Santini of her resignation on 9 November. According to his testimony, the “secretary said that [sua exoneração] it would be a result of a natural process of team composition”.

José Vicente Santini has been part of the Bolsonaro government since the president assumed the presidency of the Republic. First, he worked in the Casa Civil, alongside Onyx Lorenzoni, as deputy chief and executive secretary. He was fired after using an FAB plane as the executive secretary of the portfolio.

After a few months, he returned to government, this time as an advisor to the Ministry of the Environment. He was also executive secretary of the General Secretariat of the Presidency before being appointed national secretary of Justice at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in August of this year.

what Santini says

The national secretary of Justice was also heard by the Federal Police and stated that the motivation for requesting a change in the flow of

active extradition processes was that “the DRCI board formally answer what was the legal basis of the distinction in the flow treatment between active and passive extradition processes”.

According to Santini, “Silvia was never able to answer technically what was the legal basis that prevented the Secretary from having a view of the DRCI case files”.

Santini also denied that he had requested access to the restricted cases boxes. “When asked why he requested access to the DRCI process box on 10/26/2021, he replied that the declarant did not request and did not formally request access to the DRCI process box”, says the secretary’s statement. CNN sought out the Ministry of Justice and is awaiting a placement.