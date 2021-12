Allan dos Santos was the owner of the Free Tuesday.| Photo: Archive/Alessandro Dantas/Senate Agency

The Federal Police (PF) reported to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that there is a risk of interference by the Ministry of Justice in the extradition process of Allan dos Santos. The PF asks that measures be taken to avoid these possible interferences. The official letter was signed on November 29 by delegate Denisse Ribeiro, responsible for the investigation. According to her, the statements collected during the investigation identified an attempt to interfere by the national secretary of Justice, José Vicente Santini. The information was released by CNN Brasil.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest and extradition of Santos, who is in the United States, at the end of October. The delegate emphasizes that the measures adopted by Santini have not yet interfered in the case, as the extradition request is under the responsibility of the American authorities. “The interference, therefore, despite the present risk, is still a consideration”, he says. The delegate argues that to avoid “new actions or omissions, within the scope of the National Secretariat of Justice”, “mitigating and discouraging actions of attempts to interfere in the normal flow of the process” are necessary.

According to the PF, Santini would have asked for “access to the unit’s restricted documents box, as well as determined to change the flow of said active extradition processes to include it as a decision-making body”. However, the technical area of ​​the ministry did not pass on the information to the secretary. The former director of the Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice, Silvia Amélia Fonseca de Oliveira, had her testimony attached to the PF’s request to the STF.

She was exonerated in early November of this year, after submitting the request for the extradition of Allan do Santos. Silvia told the PF that Santini personally fired her, claiming that the dismissal “was due to a natural process of team composition”. José Vicente Santini was fired from the government after using an FAB plane while he was executive secretary of the Civil House. After a few months, he returned to government. In August of this year, he was appointed National Secretary of Justice at the Ministry of Justice. In testimony to the PF, he denied that he had requested access to the restricted cases boxes with information about the case.