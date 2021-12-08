Pfizer’s vaccine neutralizes the omicron variant with 3 doses, says company – 12/8/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

BioNTech and Pfizer reported on Wednesday (8) that three doses of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in a laboratory test. In addition, according to the companies, it would be possible to offer a version of the immunizing agent for the new strain in March 2022, if necessary.

In the manufacturers’ first official statement about the effectiveness of their injection against the new strain, they said that two doses of the vaccine resulted in significantly lower neutralizing antibodies, but that a third dose of their vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies.

“Ensuring that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two doses and a booster remains the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Pfizer head Albert Bourla said in a statement.

While its need is unclear, the companies said they will continue efforts to develop a vaccine targeting the omicron variant.

The announcement made on Wednesday (8) is in line with preliminary data released on Tuesday (7) by the laboratory of the African Institute of Health Research, in South Africa. The analysis indicated that the coronavirus variant may partially escape the protection offered with two doses of the vaccine and that the third dose could help to curb the disease.

Even though there is no data confirming the impact of the variant for current immunizers, some experts have already stated that there is a high risk of vaccines losing their protective capacity. Therefore, other studies are being carried out to analyze if there is any vaccine escape by omicron.

The president of Moderna, for example, has already indicated that the laboratory’s vaccine may be less effective against the variant. According to him, the company plans to develop a new specific dose for omicron by March 2022.

Another company concerned with the new variant is Sinovac Biotech, responsible for manufacturing the Coronavac vaccine. This Tuesday (7), the pharmaceutical said that an updated version of the immunizing against omicron should be available in three months.

Previously, a study from South Africa had claimed that Pfizer’s vaccine partially protected against omicron, but the research had not yet been reviewed by other scientists.