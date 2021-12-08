Phil Spencer says Game Pass is not Xbox’s exclusive focus • Eurogamer.pt

Phil Spencer spoke with EDGE about the current state of Microsoft’s video game division and the company’s future, a conversation in which he was asked whether the Game Pass is Xbox’s exclusive focus.

“No, it’s not,” Spencer replied. “And I know it’s easy, I’m not messing with you when I say this, but you know, something I get asked a lot is ‘is it on X’ or ‘the focus is Y or Z.’ And when you’re leading the platform, it’s all about X, Y and Z, right? It’s all those things.”

“Do I want or do I see everyone on Xbox as Game Pass subscribers? No. I want people to make their choice. Some people want to buy every game we release and build their library.”

Spencer also commented on the profitability of the Xbox Game Pass and said it was a steady source of money.

“Subscriptions give you a good and continuous source of revenue and that’s something important for any business, in addition to the spikes you’ll have around certain retail launches.”

“That’s why I say this is a mix of things. It’s not about one prevailing over another. The deal isn’t hanging on a single number. Retail sales numbers, console sales numbers, interaction with Windows , Game Pass, xCloud, it’s all about combined.”

In this way, Spencer comments again that the service is more than profitable, it’s a steady source of revenue for Xbox.