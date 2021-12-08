Phil Spencer says Game Pass is not Xbox’s exclusive focus • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Phil Spencer says Game Pass is not Xbox’s exclusive focus • Eurogamer.pt 6 Views

But a steady source of money.

Phil Spencer spoke with EDGE about the current state of Microsoft’s video game division and the company’s future, a conversation in which he was asked whether the Game Pass is Xbox’s exclusive focus.

“No, it’s not,” Spencer replied. “And I know it’s easy, I’m not messing with you when I say this, but you know, something I get asked a lot is ‘is it on X’ or ‘the focus is Y or Z.’ And when you’re leading the platform, it’s all about X, Y and Z, right? It’s all those things.”

“Do I want or do I see everyone on Xbox as Game Pass subscribers? No. I want people to make their choice. Some people want to buy every game we release and build their library.”

Spencer also commented on the profitability of the Xbox Game Pass and said it was a steady source of money.

“Subscriptions give you a good and continuous source of revenue and that’s something important for any business, in addition to the spikes you’ll have around certain retail launches.”

“That’s why I say this is a mix of things. It’s not about one prevailing over another. The deal isn’t hanging on a single number. Retail sales numbers, console sales numbers, interaction with Windows , Game Pass, xCloud, it’s all about combined.”

In this way, Spencer comments again that the service is more than profitable, it’s a steady source of revenue for Xbox.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xbox Game Pass will have 4 releases announced at TGA 2021

The official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account shared a humorous screenshot to announce …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved