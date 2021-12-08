Phil Spencer says he wastes no time with console wars • Eurogamer.pt

In an interview with Edge magazine, thank you VGC, Phil Spencer, boss of the Xbox division at Microsoft, makes some interesting statements regarding the industry and the competition within it.

“I spend zero energy on ‘how do I make other game platforms smaller so the Xbox gets bigger.’ I’m more interested in the growth of the video game pie than my share of the pie stealing that of others,” said Phil Spencer.

He continues, stating, “That’s why we focus on things like cross-play and cross-saves. I think about these scenarios of why you and I can’t play a game together, and it shouldn’t be because of the console you bought versus the console I bought”.

“It doesn’t help the industry to grow when we put artificial barriers to these things. If that means we’re doing something different from other players, we would have to ask them.”

“But I would say to us, it’s not about someone getting smaller so that we get bigger.”

These statements demonstrate a concern for the growth of the business related to videogames, and that all stakeholders are important for its growth.