Police find passenger trying to board plane with 300 spiders in suitcase

Last week, Colombian police managed to intercept two Germans trying to board at El Dorado airport in Bogotá with hundreds of tarantulas, a scorpion, spider eggs and giant cockroaches. In total, the 309 specimens, including 232 tarantulas, would be illegally taken to Germany.

Colombia’s Environment Secretary, Carolina Urrutia, tweeted information about the seizure. According to her, in 2021 so far, more than 11,000 specimens have been seized in the Colombian borders, of which 7,058 were living individuals, 159 dead and 3,846 non-living specimens – that is, items such as leather goods, skins and shells.

Although the Germans said they were sending the arachnids for academic reasons, Urrutia warned that “even if the purpose is academic or research, they must have explicit licenses from the environmental authorities”.

We haven’t seen a shipment of tarantulas that size since 2018 and the biggest we’ve had this year are shark fins.”, tweeted Urrutia.

She refers to the month of September, when 3,493 shark fins and 117 kilograms of fish swim bladders were seized, packed in 10 boxes to be shipped to Hong Kong.


