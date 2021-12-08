Poncio Family: Sarah confirms romance between Letícia Almeida and Jonathan Couto – Zoeira

Sarah Pontius confirmed, at dawn this Tuesday (7), that her ex-husband, Jonathan Couto, would be in a love relationship with the mother of his daughter, actress Letícia Almeida. The artist became pregnant after living an extramarital relationship with Jonathan, who was married to Sarah, sister of Saulo Poncio, Letícia’s boyfriend at the time.

The Poncio family heiress stated that she has images that prove involvement between the two, since the apartment where they live would be owned by her family.

“After I sprout with photo and security camera, she [Letícia] comes with that story he denied for fear of judgment!”, he commented in a post on the subject on a gossip page.

Sarah’s statement came after the actress used social media to deny speculations that he would be getting involved again with Jonathan Couto.

“I have absolutely no relationship with Jonathan, apart from the fact that he is Madah’s father and we talk about her. There is no romance, no exchange of messages in that sense, nothing,” guaranteed Letícia.

Rumors about a possible romance between the two started because the actress received a Sarah’s ex-husband question on social networks, where he asks, in English, if letícia loves him. She responded by using a positive sign, held with one hand, and tagged it hidden in the post.

A profile echoed the interaction and, in the comments, Sarah revealed that there was more details about the case that were not discovered.

“The masks fall, no one holds a character for that long… But let them be happy! Hopefully the rest of what I know, I’ve seen/read people can also know,” he wrote.