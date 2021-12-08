Poor intimate hygiene can cause penile cancer; see urologist João Batista’s explanations – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/07/2021 21:19.

The doctor emphasizes that it is important to wash and dry the penis well.

Intimate hygiene is a factor of great importance for both women’s and men’s health. It prevents a series of illnesses and promotes well-being, in addition to a better quality of life. Simple, routine habits help prevent the spread of bacteria and even the incidence of cancer. The urologist and professor at the State University of Feira de Santana (Uefs), João Batista de Cerqueira participated in the Escuto Cá Entre Nós podcast and in reference to Novembro Azul, he spoke about the care that men should have with their health, as well as testing to prevent prostate cancer and other diseases.

He explained that in the Northeast region there is a great occurrence of penile cancer and the disease usually starts from an inflammatory process in the organ. According to him, many men are embarrassed to expose the problem, making it worse and even leading to a partial or total amputation of the penis.

“The main cause of penile cancer is in patients who have phimosis. Some men have a narrowing of the foreskin and are unable to expose the head of the penis, the glans, and therefore, inflammatory processes begin to occur between the inner foreskin and the glans. This inflammatory process is the root from which penile cancer comes. Associated with this, the presence of a virus, HPV. Those subtypes that are oncogenic also predispose the penile cancer process to develop. Unfortunately, penile cancer leads many Brazilians to surgical procedures and deaths. Society has drawn attention and I draw attention mainly to the Northeast region, of which Bahia is a part. There is a very high incidence of penile cancer, it is important to talk about it and that the basic prevention is hygiene, washing the penis”, explained the doctor.

It’s not enough just to shake

João Batista also stated that men need to wash their penises well during the bath and those who are carriers of phimosis should seek treatment that is surgical, to remove the skin and thus leave the glans exposed. According to him, this consequently decreases the incidence of penile cancer and it is important also after urinating, not only giving that usual shake to the organ, but washing and drying.

“Urinated, must wash his penis and dry it. Urine is a substance that irritates the skin and that is why newborns have redness in the genital region, there is the ammoniacal action of urine. Men have to be careful. It’s a hygienic habit. Many men go to the toilet, urinate, have the facility to urinate standing up and when they finish the voiding stream, they withdraw the penis. Some don’t even wash their hands and leave the toilet. It’s a cultural, education issue and it’s necessary to educate the family and start with the children. Advise them to do their own hygiene, cleanliness so that they avoid penile irritation”, he said.

The urologist also stressed that the lesions that indicate penile cancer are usually superficial, starting in the skin and the earlier they are identified and treated, the better. Depending on the condition, the lesion can be removed and also treated with radiotherapy. In cases where the patient delays seeking medical care, the condition can worsen and lead to amputation of the organ and scrotal sac. Then requiring a neourethra in the perineum region.

He stressed that it is also important for men to pay attention to care to prevent prostate cancer, having good lifestyle habits, such as physical activity and good nutrition. And, those who are over 45 years old do the annual urological evaluation.

